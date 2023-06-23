The Abbi Agency garners national recognition, shares expertise (sponsored)

Nevada-based firm shines with national award wins and speaking engagements

The Abbi Agency, a women-owned and operated integrated marketing and communications firm specializing in creative, digital and public relations services, is proud to announce its work and team has received national recognition.

On a national level, The Abbi Agency recently received an Award of Excellence at the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Silver Anvil Awards for its integrated communications work on the 2023 Open Enrollment Campaign for Nevada Health Link. PRSA considers the Anvil Awards to be the benchmark of high performance in public relations, with Silver Anvil Awards signifying the best strategic public relations campaigns of the year. The agency was also recognized as one of the Top Agencies of 2023 by PR Daily.

To educate various destination marketing organizations on working with creators, The Abbi Agency’s Dani Hannah, PR Account Manager, will be speaking at the PRSA Travel and Tourism Conference in Madison, Wisconsin on June 21. Hannah will be hosting an exclusive workshop titled “How to Build Meaningful Creator Partnerships and Leverage Content in Media Relations Strategies.” The workshop aims to equip destination marketers with the necessary knowledge to develop a network of social media creators, and provide tools to integrate social media creator partnerships into their traditional media strategy.

Vice President of Public Relations Lauren Meckstroth — who recently completed her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) — was recently featured as a speaker in PR News’s Virtual Summer Series, a seminar focused on improving digital media strategies. Lauren’s session focused on measuring SEO-driven public relations efforts, enabling communicators to show the value public relations can play in business outcomes, including increasing search engine results and conversions.

As the only marketing and communications firm in Nevada that is a B Corp, The Abbi Agency leads with the philosophy of “Be Bold. Be Boundary-Breaking. Be Big-Hearted,” driving behavior and social change with environmental and community benefit at the forefront of all that they do.

In addition, The Abbi Agency was named the Bulldog PR Midsize Agency of the Year in 2022 and AAF Western Region’s 2022 Advertising Agency of the Year ($10-50M). The Abbi Agency also took home one gold and two platinum awards from the Hermes Creative Awards, an international competition that showcases innovative concepting, writing and design work in traditional and emerging media.

For more information about The Abbi Agency and their work as an integrated marketing agency, visit www.theabbiagency.com.



About The Abbi Agency

The Abbi Agency is an integrated marketing communications agency specializing in creative, digital and public relations services with offices in Reno and Las Vegas and employees worldwide. The agency has executed award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients including Visit Carmel, North Lake Tahoe, the Yosemite Conservancy, Plumas Bank, Nevada Health Link and Travel Nevada. The agency works extensively in the travel and tourism, healthcare, technology, public affairs, government and real estate and construction industries. The Abbi Agency is a Certified B Corporation and uses this foundational mission to make the agency a force for good, leading with a philosophy of “Be Bold. Be Boundary-Breaking. Be Big-Hearted.” Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.