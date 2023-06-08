Ten seniors get National Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this week that 10 high school seniors from Washoe County have been awarded college- and university-funded scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.

The students were named as finalists in the competition for their accomplishments, skills and potential for success in higher education.

They were chosen from among more than 7,100 high school seniors who will receive scholarships worth nearly $28 million. Each student will get between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.



The winners are:

Maya Bringhurst, Damonte Ranch High School: Graphic Design

Archit Dash, Galena High School: Medicine

Chantal Ebonia, Earl Wooster High School: Aerospace Engineering

Megan Godfrey, North Valleys High School: Mathematics

Grace Goodsel, Reno High School: Healthcare

Derek Ngu, Reno High School: Computer Science

Riyaa Rajesh, Galena High School: Medicine

Ashton Sharp, Truckee Meadows Community College High School: Psychiatry

Violet Wilhelm, Damonte Ranch High School: Film Production

Jeferson Cordova Solares, Earl Wooster High School: Medicine

Source: WCSD