EducationFeaturedNews

School district approves budget, bond, new projects

By: Kelsey Penrose

Date:

The groundbreaking of the O'Brien Middle School rebuild on June 4, 2021. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
The groundbreaking of the O'Brien Middle School rebuild on June 4, 2021. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees Tuesday approved a number of budget items including nearly $100 million in repairs and new equipment.

New projects approved 

The trustees voted to approve the WCSD’s 2022-23 ‘D’ Major Projects Program for an amount of $98.2 million. 

The Capital Funding Committee approved of the recommendation to trustees earlier this month. 

Projects comprise two recurring annual programs and one allocation for construction of the Debbie Smith Career and Technical Education Academy High School. 

Other projects include new play structures at schools, replacing a clock and intercom system, replacing the baseball scoreboard at Sparks High School, energy efficiency improvements, converting a boiler room to counseling offices at Stead Elementary and the often discussed and requested single-point entry updates districtwide. 

“I’m really happy to hear about single-point entry,” Trustee Joe Rodriguez said. “Remind me – how many schools are still lacking in that?” 

According to WCSD staff, all elementary schools have been converted to single-point entry; however, what is different among different facilities is the amenities in those single-point entry areas. 

All middle schools in the district also have a single-point entry. Only one high school, AACT, is outfitted with a single-point entry. 

Outfitting the high schools with single point entry is a challenge, staff said, due to the fact that front offices are detached from the front doors in the schools. 

WCSD Trustee Joe Rodriguez during the Jan. 25, 2022 Board of Trustees meeting. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

Final budget approved

Trustees voted unanimously to approve the final budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Earlier this month, trustees were informed there would be a surplus of $77 million due to the final state revenues resulting from the most recent legislative session. 

The 2024 expenditures include: 

  • Reducing walk zones by 0.25 miles surrounding elementary and middle schools, which will add 13 bus drivers to the budget and increase the fuel budget
  • Hiring eight new police officers, one lieutenant and one dispatcher position will be created to create coverage at middle schools
  • Providing one campus supervisor position at each of the 17 middle schools within the district.

$60 million bond approved

Trustees also authorized the district to issue its general obligation school improvement bonds not to exceed $60 million. The bonds are repaid from property taxes for WCSD capital projects. 

The proceeds from the bonds will be used for rehabilitation and repair projects at schools, including flooring, signs, painting, sealing, replacement of fire alarm systems and roof replacement. 

Tax revenues for 2024 are projected at $81.3 million. 

Incline High School to get upgrades

Trustees approved a contract to Plenium Builders for $27 million to expand Incline High School contingent upon the dispersal of a grant by Dave and Cheryl Duffield. 

Dave and Cheryl Duffield, through Fidelity Charitable, have funded numerous projects at the high school, including a new sports field and a new theater. 

Their new donation is for a new three-story concrete and masonry expansion to the school, which will create an additional 12,000 square feet. 

Improvements include remodeled spaces for JROTC, a new culinary kitchen and classroom, a dance studio and a student hub with balconies. 

The existing free-standing JROTC building as well as portions of the existing school exterior will be demolished as part of the project. 

Student behavior manual draft approved 

Trustees were presented with a draft of the Student Behavioral Manual, and they instructed staff on ways the document could be improved. 

In Nov. 2022, trustees asked for a compressive review of the manual to be undertaken in preparation for the 2023-24 school year. The review process and revision is currently underway, according to Paul LaMarca, WCSD’s chief strategies officer.

The board was provided an update and asked for preliminary approval of the manual. 

The draft of the manual can be found here. 

“The primary audience for the manual are building principals,” LaMarca said. “They are the ones in charge of the discipline plan at the schools.” 

In addition to the adopted manual, it was recommended to create alternative communications for parents and students in the form of a brochure; a teacher and staff discipline guide; and a site administrator discipline guide. 

Washoe County School District Trustee Jeff Church
Washoe County School District Trustee Jeff Church

Trustee Rodriguez said there is still work to be done on discipline, especially as it pertains to different age groups. 

“I think a 6th grader should be held accountable differently than a six-year-old or a sixteen-year-old,” Rodriguez said. 

Trustee Adam Mayberry suggested holding small group discussions to “deep dive” into the manual. 

Trustee Jeff Church said that while he disagrees with restorative practices, the district is “stuck with it” but that he would like to see an increase in discipline. 

During discussions, several suggestions were made by trustees on improvements to the manual including: 

  • The integration of age-appropriate responses
  • Feedback from individual staff and labor associations
  • Increasing parental/guardian involvement 
  • An enhanced introduction statement
  • A review of opportunities for delineations between progressive consequences of incidents

 A manual revision meeting will be held July 26, and the manual will be sent to schools for review and feedback July 28. After finalizing on Sept. 12, the manual will be sent district wide on Sept. 13. 

Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose is a proud Native Nevadan whose work in journalism and publishing can be found throughout the Sierra region. She received degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Masters in Creative Writing with the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. She is an avid supporter of high desert agriculture and rescue dogs.

Connect

