Middle school teacher’s novel optioned for feature movie

Prolific author and Pine Middle School teacher David Slater recently had one of his novels optioned for a feature length film. Chris Columbus’ 26th Street Pictures picked up the Slater’s “The Vanishing” to be considered for a movie.

Columbus has worked on “Home Alone,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and Harry Potter films.

“The Vanishing is a blend of history, fiction and magical realism,” Slater told This Is Reno. “Sophie Siegel, a young girl in Nazi Germany, turns invisible after witnessing a horrific murder.

“The story chronicles her attempts to save her best friend from the horrors of the Holocaust, sending her on a journey of redemption and revenge. The book is meant for older teen readers and adults, as it is unvarnished in its depictions of Nazi atrocities,” he added. “But it’s also a moving story about friendship, love, and incredible resilience in the worst of circumstances.”

Slater said it’s difficult to get interest in books that are not best sellers.

“Very few published authors make a living from their books,” he said. “All of my books have been released by independent presses without the wherewithal to do any kind of significant marketing.”

While the option for the movie is no guarantee it will get made, Salter said Columbus’ movie house has a history of getting movies produced.

“Chris Columbus’ 26th St. Pictures asked for a copy, and they absolutely loved it. There aren’t many production companies with a better track record over the last thirty years…” he said.

Slater said the Holocaust is a feature in many of his books.

“I began The Vanishing shortly after the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. I grew up directly across the street so it couldn’t have hit closer to home,” he said. “I recall feeling despair, rage and helplessness in the face of the alarming rise in bigotry and antisemitism happening right now. Writing this book was one way to deal with that.”

Slater’s website

http://davidmichaelslater.com