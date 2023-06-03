Local Job Corps student to compete at national level

Reno’s Lailah Silvey is heading to Atlanta, Georgia later this month as a gold medal winner in Nevada’s statewide Skills USA competition. Silvey, who studies nursing assisting at Sierra Nevada Job Corps, is one of three Job Corps students to medal at this year’s state competition.

Claude Rakundo placed silver in Nursing Assisting and Elaina Peterson placed silver in Medical Math.

Skills USA is an organization that supports workforce development and readiness by supporting teachers and students in preparing for technical and skilled service jobs, including health occupations. There are more than 54 state and territorial associations of the organization that host events and competitions to support its members.

Job Corp staffer Cadie Taylor accompanied students to the Nevada state competition, held in Reno April 18-21, and said it’s an opportunity for students to grow and gain confidence.

“I am so honored to be able to watch all of our students work so hard before and during their competitions. On the way home from the competition all the students were excited (even the ones who didn’t place) and were talking about how NOW they want to go to the ACT program we offer so that they can compete again next year,” Taylor said. ” It was an amazing opportunity to be able to watch them grow out of their comfort shells and into confident young people.”

Lailah Silvey won gold in Nursing Assisting during Nevada’s Skills USA competition and will travel to Atlanta, Georgia for the national competition in June. Image: Sierra Nevada Job Corps.

Taylor added that Silvey’s growth has been evident and she expects it to accelerate with the trip to Georgia.

“This program has given me stability,” Silvey said. “This is the first step on the journey to the rest of my life.”

Before entering Job Corps, Silvey faced housing and food insecurity and found it difficult to keep up in school – both in academics and attendance. A truant officer with the district recommended Job Corps to her and she said she decided to take the risk and apply.

Nursing assistants don’t normally need to perform their skills to a large audience, so the profession likely suits Silvey who said she’s faced stage fright and anxiety. She overcame that, though, for the competition.

“I was absolutely terrified,” she said. “It just popped out of me since I won gold. I never knew what it felt like to win something on stage with my team.”

Hopefully she can harness that confidence for the flight to Atlanta. “I’m excited if I can get through the plane ride,” she laughed.

Source: Sierra Nevada Job Corps