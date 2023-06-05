79.9 F
Five things to do this week: Clown car wash, synths and roller skating

Crappy AI image of a clown washing a car by Canva.
There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored: LGBTQIA+ LatinX Bilingual Play Reno. The play will be at Reno Little Theater June 9 & 10 and is sponsored by Latino Arte And Culture & Teatro Brown.

Sponsored: 4th Annual Reno Food & Drink Week. Reno Food & Drink Week is a community event designed to support and celebrate the local food and drink community and to encourage locals and visitors to try new places and/or revisit places they haven’t been to in awhile.

  1. Modular Synthesis Workshop. In this beginner level workshop, participants will get a crash course introduction to modular synth patching. Instructor Brandon Nguyen will cover all the basics and everyone will get hands-on experience using a modular synth simulator called VCVRack to make a simple sequence. No prior experience needed and all levels welcome. At the Holland Project.
  2. The American Truck Historical Society presents the National Convention & Truck Show is June 8-10, 2023 at Grand Sierra Resort. Enjoy all types of historic trucks, a light show, learning sessions and more.
  3. Reno River Festival. The festival is back this year with more than 20 acts performing, vendors and food. 
  4. Rolln’ Reno roller skating event at Locomotion Plaza. $5 entry (cash or Venmo) or free if you have your own skates. There will be music, food and drinks.  
  5. Clown Car Wash Fundraiser. Have ya ever wanted to get your car cleaned by a bunch of cute campy clowns? This event benefits the Punk Rock Flea Market. A $15 suggested donation includes Clown Car Wash, custom Clown Wash Air Freshener (Clean Laundry Scent) and a discount ticket for Shanty Dolan’s After Party. 
