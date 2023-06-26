Five events this week: Illusionists, Cliff Porter and the Legends’ farmers market

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored: “Seussical: the Musical” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Details.