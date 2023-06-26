Five events this week: Illusionists, Cliff Porter and the Legends’ farmers market

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored: “Seussical: the Musical” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Details.
- Author Talk with Tananarive Due: Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda Contributing Author. Washoe County libraries presents a chat with Tananarive Due about her newest work, The Wishing Pool and Other Stories. The second collection of stories by the author is full of her signature offerings of horror, science fiction, and suspense while confronting monsters of all kinds, including racism, the monster within and the supernatural.
- San Francisco Yiddish Combo at Temple Emanu-El in Reno. The San Francisco Yiddish Combo was formed by accident when a love of Klezmer music collided with their collective backgrounds in every genre except Klezmer. Now the SFYC is embarked on a journey around the world to present their own unique blend of everything that is Klezmer, mixed with years of experience in jazz, blues, folk and hip hop.
- The Full Blast Collective featuring Cliff Porter. Brace yourself for a musical journey as this high-energy, genre-crossing band takes the stage at Reno Public Market. From timeless classics to today’s chart-toppers, Full Blast will have you grooving to a dynamic mix of funk, jazz, gospel-infused instrumentals, country and rock.
- Magique | Reno’s “Show of the Year.” Magique is Reno’s resident five-star attraction that is sure to amaze and entertain audiences of all ages. Featuring a cast of 10, Magique is a whirlwind of excitement with more then 20 grand illusions, 100-plus handmade costumes, an epic soundtrack and special effects galore.
- Farmers market at The Legends. Local Harvest Market has started a Farmers market at the Outlets at Legends. The events take place every Saturday from June 3 thru September 30, 2023.