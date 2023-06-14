78.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentHousing & Homelessness

City approves Riverside Drive workforce housing 

By: Kelsey Penrose

Date:

0 Riverside Drive by the Truckee River. Google Earth image.
0 Riverside Drive by the Truckee River. Google Earth image.

The Reno City Council recently directed staff to begin negotiations on a purchase and sale agreement with real-estate developer BUILT for a parcel known as 0 Riverside Drive, located north of the Truckee River. BUILT’s proposal for the land was part of a solicitation by the city for uses of the property that would support economic development or increased use of the space.

With the sale, the purchaser will create affordable workforce housing,  a four-over-one apartment complex. Three proposals were received by the city. 

Some members of the public were generally against the agenda item. 

In July 2022, council members approved paying the delinquent property taxes for $105,000 in exchange for the removal of an open space deed restriction on the property, and directed staff to request proposals for use of the land with an option for auction if no selection was made.

The property has an approved final map for the site of a 12-level condominium high-rise building containing 40 units, two lower levels of parking and a lower level mezzanine. The developer of that project fell through, leaving the parcel vacant.

The new proposal for the lot would create 123 units comprising studio and one-bedroom apartments, with 110 open air parking units, a river-front path, plaza and public access for the community. 

Community members and council members were concerned about parking.

The property has often been used for overflow parking from nearby apartments and parks. Residents fear that the creation of 123 new units will cause even greater traffic and parking issues for the area. 

Council member Jenny Brekhus said she would like to see a provision added to the sale that the property must take choice vouchers. 

“That is a huge problem for the housing authority,” she said. “A lot of apartments will not take those choice vouchers…formerly known as Section 8.” 

Brekhus said she also found the 10-year time span of keeping units affordable was too short, but if that was the time chosen, she would like to see milestones brought back before council during that period. 

“I want to see a building permit pulled within three years, and once a building permit is pulled, I would like to see a construction [certificate of occupancy] within two years,” she said. And if they miss those timelines, there is a penalty of payment, and the penalty of payment is a [consumer price index] increase on the land.” 

Brekhus also said she would like to see a provision ensuring that if the entity owning the parcel is to ever change, the city will be allowed the opportunity to buy back the property at the sales price before it can go to market. 

Council member Naomi Duerr said that if the parcel was located on a main thoroughfare, she would have different opinions, but given its location on Riverside Drive, she is concerned of the project’s effect on Idlewild Park. 

“Idlewild is, out of our 88 parks, our most visited park,” Duerr said. “And parking is always a challenge.” 

Duerr said she recently attended Earth Day at the park only to find that there was no parking close by for the event. Organizers of the event requested people visit the event via carpool, bike or alternate modes of transportation.

“My concern is, this is one of the places that they park,” Duerr said. “If they can’t park here because it’s full of parking from apartments, that will interfere with our asset that is our most visited park.” 

Duerr said she would also like to see a historic review revisited, as the information may be out of date since the last time a review took place, which occurred over a decade ago. 

Council voted to direct staff to begin negotiations with these provisions in mind. 

Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose is a proud Native Nevadan whose work in journalism and publishing can be found throughout the Sierra region. She received degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Masters in Creative Writing with the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. She is an avid supporter of high desert agriculture and rescue dogs.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

School district advances $105K strategic plan despite lack of strategies, plan

Education
The Washoe County School Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to approve a $100,000 strategic plan for the 2023-2026 school years.

Nevada gov. approves funds to replace crumbling tribal school at the center of community outcry

Culture & History
A crumbling tribal school that was the subject of widespread community outcry is set to be replaced after Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed into law funding for a new facility on Tuesday.

Sparks council approves independent investigation of city manager

Government
The Sparks City Council Monday approved an independent investigation into its City Manager, Neil Krutz. Krutz barely held onto his job last month in a split council vote.

Popular

Schellraiser has risen (photos)

Arts & Entertainment
Eastern Nevada's Schellraiser festival brought international bands to the small town of McGill. Now in its second year, the festival blew minds.

I’m walking away from my childhood dream of being a teacher (opinion) 

Education
A Washoe County School District teacher sounds off on why she is leaving the public education profession.

A Washoe County health inspector filed a sexual harassment complaint. She then became the target of an investigation.

Government
Kat Olson received a $71,000 settlement from the Washoe County Health District after she filed a harassment complaint -- and after the county launched an investigation against her.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC