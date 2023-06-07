78.6 F
Arlington bridge designs up for community feedback

The northern of two Arlington Street bridges across the Truckee River in downtown Reno, Nev.
The northern of two Arlington Street bridges across the Truckee River in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

Washoe County RTC is asking for community feedback again on the design of the Arlington Street bridges. 

The transit agency is seeking feedback about traffic control, construction phases and the construction schedule, as well as pedestrian access and potential impacts to special events.

“The design of the bridge is based on community input that showed a preference of an all-metal bridge and pedestrian rails, custom lighting and tall pylons at the ends of each bridge,” RTC officials said in a press release. “The project will include better pedestrian and bicycle access.”

The Arlington Avenue bridges were built in the 1930s and are structurally deficient, according to NDOT.

Construction on the first bridge is scheduled for 2024 with the second bridge expected to be built in 2026.

The project is being funded in part by a U.S. Department of Transportation grant secured by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Residents have until June 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. to fill out the survey at https://arlingtonbridges.com/.

Source: RTC

