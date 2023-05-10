The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce empowers giving back to the community with ‘Volunteer Day’ on June 10, 2023 (sponsored)

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its upcoming quarterly Volunteer Day, a special event open to all chamber members, employees, and their families who are eager to demonstrate the spirit of giving to a deserving non-profit organization. Join us on Saturday, June 10 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the Chamber office, located at 4065 S. Virginia St. Suite 100 Reno, NV 89502.

During this event, we will come together to support the Karma Box Project, a remarkable initiative that places essential products throughout the community for those in need. The goal is to uplift and aid individuals facing challenging circumstances.

To participate, we kindly request attendees to bring small individualized personal hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, sunscreen, floss, mouthwash, socks, wet wipes, deodorant, as well as breakfast/protein bars, beef jerky, pop-top canned food, and other items non-perishable items. We also are requesting hand written notes of encouragement that go a long way in bringing positivity into the lives of others.

During the event, the Chamber will serve refreshments while volunteers help bag the donations to be delivered to Karma Boxes around the area. To learn more about the inspiring Karma Box Project and its mission, please visit KarmaBoxProject.org.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, June 10. Together, let’s create a ripple effect of kindness and compassion.

Thank you to the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Day Sponsors that make this possible: RSCVA, Clark and Associates, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Eide Bailly, NV Energy, Panasonic, Peppermill, United Federal Credit Union, Meadows Bank, THE ROW, PMI Global Services and PBS Reno.

For more information about Volunteer Day or the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, please contact:

Brian Bosma

Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce

Vice President, Partners & Programs

[email protected]

About Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is a leading business organization committed to fostering a thriving business community in Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County Nevada. We provide our members with valuable opportunities, resources, networking, advocacy, and support for their business. Learn more about the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce at TheChamberNV.org

