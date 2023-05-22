Chamber presents official game 4 Vegas Golden Knights Western Conference Finals watch party May 25 (sponsored)

80.6 F
Chamber presents official game 4 Vegas Golden Knights Western Conference Finals watch party May 25

By: Reno-Sparks Chamber

Date:

Image courtesy of the Vegas Golden Knights. Used with permission.

During the event there will be an exclusive chamber member business card raffle to win two (2) tickets, airfare and lodging for the 2024 Vegas Golden Knights season opener.

Presented in partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights and THE ROW, members of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce are exclusively invited to the Official Game 4 Western Conference Finals Watch Party at Rum Bullions inside THE ROW on Thursday, May 25, 2023 starting at 4:30 p.m. The game officially begins at 5:00 p.m. 

Image courtesy of the Vegas Golden Knights. Used with permission.

This Watch Party promises to be an unforgettable night of hockey, entertainment, and networking. Adding to the excitement, the Vegas Belles will be present showcasing their massive Knight-themed head dresses and sparkly gold outfits.

The evening will include an incredible raffle featuring fantastic prizes, including Vegas Golden Knights memorabilia and the grand prize which is a chance to attend the 2024 Golden Knights Season Opener with two (2) tickets, roundtrip airfare for two (2) and a one (1) night stay at a Caesars Entertainment property. To enter the raffle, simply provide your business card upon checking in at the event. 

Registration is required for a maximum of two tickets. A $5 reservation fee per guest is requested, which includes the first drink and light bites. The watch party offers convenient parking at the Silver Legacy, Circus-Circus, and the Eldorado.

To RSVP through the event portal click on: https://bit.ly/3Ovxlmk

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno.

Reno-Sparks Chamber
Reno-Sparks Chamberhttps://www.thechambernv.org
Incorporated in 1919, the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Northern Nevada. The Chamber is the voice for business in Washoe County by focusing on the three pillars of value: advocacy on behalf of all businesses, information and education for members and connectivity with members and consumers.

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

