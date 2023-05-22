Chamber presents official game 4 Vegas Golden Knights Western Conference Finals watch party May 25 (sponsored)

During the event there will be an exclusive chamber member business card raffle to win two (2) tickets, airfare and lodging for the 2024 Vegas Golden Knights season opener.

Presented in partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights and THE ROW, members of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce are exclusively invited to the Official Game 4 Western Conference Finals Watch Party at Rum Bullions inside THE ROW on Thursday, May 25, 2023 starting at 4:30 p.m. The game officially begins at 5:00 p.m.

Image courtesy of the Vegas Golden Knights. Used with permission.

This Watch Party promises to be an unforgettable night of hockey, entertainment, and networking. Adding to the excitement, the Vegas Belles will be present showcasing their massive Knight-themed head dresses and sparkly gold outfits.

The evening will include an incredible raffle featuring fantastic prizes, including Vegas Golden Knights memorabilia and the grand prize which is a chance to attend the 2024 Golden Knights Season Opener with two (2) tickets, roundtrip airfare for two (2) and a one (1) night stay at a Caesars Entertainment property. To enter the raffle, simply provide your business card upon checking in at the event.

Registration is required for a maximum of two tickets. A $5 reservation fee per guest is requested, which includes the first drink and light bites. The watch party offers convenient parking at the Silver Legacy, Circus-Circus, and the Eldorado.

To RSVP through the event portal click on: https://bit.ly/3Ovxlmk

