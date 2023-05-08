Ready to play in Downtown Reno? Pacific Development committed to revitalization efforts with Ballpark Apartment project (sponsored)

While the Reno Aces hear the phrase “play ball!” on a regular basis, the Ballpark Apartments, currently under construction adjacent to Greater Nevada Field, embrace the idea of “play” as part of why they are investing and building in downtown Reno.

“For us, the ‘play’ component is being adjacent to Greater Nevada Field, right by the Truckee River, the Riverwalk and the activation that already is happening,” said Sean Murphy, Partner at Pacific Development. “Add in the events and activation that the Downtown Reno Partnership is doing which will build upon and all of those other spring and summer festivals downtown. We want to build upon that energy.”

The Ballpark Apartments broke ground in February of 2022. Scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2024, the project will be comprised of 368 units and a parking deck and will offer studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom units. The parking deck has 90 spots dedicated to Greater Nevada Field parking and will be painted with murals by local artists.

This is not the first, nor will it be the last, project Pacific Development has been a part of in the area. They led a development project at the north end of the University of Nevada, Reno for student housing. Once the Ballpark Apartments project is complete, they have plans for a Phase II on a parcel south of the Ballpark Apartments that runs along the Truckee River. The plan for Phase II is similar to Ballpark Apartments in the size of housing to be built and potentially restaurants.

“The city is focused on revitalizing downtown,” Murphy said. “The Downtown Reno Partnership is playing a big role with the events they are hosting and they are really going to be fantastic for more awareness to bring people downtown. We’ve seen more of a presence with the Ambassadors and I am really impressed with leadership at the DRP and their focus on revitalization.”

Murphy said Pacific Development looks at housing as part of Downtown Reno’s revitalization but housing in conjunction with other pedestrian amenities with a critical mass with things like the reposition of City Center at the former Harrah’s location, UNR expanding south and other projects like Canyon Flats. With that, he said, all other types of investment from retail to jobs and housing comes with it. “We are big believers in Downtown Reno.”

