Photos: Midtown dog race raises more than $5,000

Dogs with mobility issues today in Midtown gave it their all to help their human companions raise money – to help the dogs themselves.

The race netted more than $5,000 which will go to the Reno-based nonprofit Scoot To The Stars. The organization provides foster dogs, who have special needs, with equipment and supplies.

The “Hot Wheels Fundraiser” had dogs crossing artificial turf with owners and audience members yelling encouragement.

Some dogs took a quick second or two to complete a short distance while others needed extra encouragement to cross the finish line.

“It was amazing,” event organizer Jaime Chapman said.

The pups were rewarded with plenty of treats, and dog-friendly vendors were there to help support the cause.

Jade Cannabis matched all fundraising dollars as part of the event.