54.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentHealth

Nevada Medicaid expands dental care access for adults with disabilities 

By: Nevada Current

Date:

man in white dress shirt wearing white framed eyeglasses
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

by Camalot Todd, Nevada Current

For the first time in Nevada, Medicaid is expanding dental services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, an expansion made possible by $2.5 million in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and a Federal Title 19 grant.

Dental clinics do not have to accept patients with disabilities, many dentists do not have the training required to provide care to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and low reimbursement rates from Medicaid also hinder dentists from accepting it as insurance, according to a new website, Every Smile Matters, launched by Nevada Medicaid. 

In the U.S., Medicaid does not provide uniform dental coverage for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities despite nearly 60% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities relying on Medicaid for health care coverage including dental care, according to a 2022 National Council on Disability report on oral health care. 

Despite oral health being critical to overall physical and emotional well-being, barriers to access lead to health disparities — those with intellectual and developmental disabilities have poorer oral hygiene, higher rates of tooth loss, increased prevalence of periodontal (gum) disease, increased numbers of untreated cavities than the general population, according to the report. 

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities can have trouble sitting still during dental visits and may need sedation or general anesthesia. Sedation, along with root canals, preventative care, multiple doctors’ appointments, fillings, and cleaning is not available for them.

Other challenges can include difficulty in being transferred from a wheelchair or being safe/comfortable in a dental chair, filling out paperwork or using certain toothbrushes, translation assistance including sign language interpreters, and behavioral tics or reflexes that could cause injury. 

Poor oral health is linked to conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and other cardiovascular, endocrine, and respiratory diseases and oral pain can interfere with eating, sleeping, and communication. It can also result in low self-esteem and altered speech, according to the 2022 National Council report. 

Since January, 52 dentists have participated in the program. 

“I have seen stress, effort, and cost place a huge burden not only on patients but also on loved ones and caregivers,”  Keith Benson, the  Nevada State Dental Officer, said in a release. “I applaud the dentists in our state that have stepped up to the challenge to serve this population.”

Nevada Medicaid provides dental services as a mandated service for Medicaid-eligible individuals under 21 as required by the Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic and Treatment benefit. Dental coverage is not required for adult Medicaid enrollees, but it is an optional service for emergency care and dentures for those who are eligible over 21 years old, Ky Plaskon, the public information officer for Nevada Medicaid, said. 

Adults who are eligible for the new dental coverage can receive up to $2,500 in annual benefits. Those with Medicaid must email their Regional Center Service Coordinator with the Aging and Disability Services Division  ([email protected]) who can provide a list of participating  Medicaid dentists. Those already a part of the HCBS ID waiver can write to [email protected].

To Apply for Nevada Medicaid visit Access Nevada, or call 1-800-992-0900. Those who are not eligible for Medicaid may be eligible for subsidies and tax credits to cover monthly health insurance costs through NevadaHealthLink.com.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Nevada Current
Nevada Currenthttps://www.nevadacurrent.com
Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

The quintessential coffeeshop: Magpie Coffee Roasters

Business 0
What really stands out about Magpie Coffee Roasters is the ambiance. It has great coffee too.

Lithium mining company hopes to plow ahead by growing endangered plant in greenhouse

Government 0
The latest strategy by Ioneer to quell concerns by federal wildlife managers includes buffer zones, fencing off known populations of the wildflower, and a conservation center. 

Preparing for spring floods is more critical compared to 2017

Government 0
Fallon’s emergency manager and the county’s incident commander have been pointing out differences between the flooding six years ago and the potential for a similar water event this spring.

Popular

Sparks city manager up for possible termination

News 0
Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz is up for an annual review at Monday’s council meeting, and the council is scheduled to consider terminating his employment.

OPINION: Commissioner Hill’s unilateral action is undemocratic

Opinion 0
Perhaps Commissioner Hill forgot that she was elected by her constituents to be a public servant...with the emphasis on 'servant'.

UNR considers former Reno manager Clinger for top finance job

News 0
A search committee at the University of Nevada, Reno this week and next will meet with three candidates for Vice President of Administration and Finance. Embattled former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger is among the three finalists.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC