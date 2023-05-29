73.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentSports

Nevada Legislators weigh plan to put MLB stadium on Las Vegas Strip

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

In this rendering released by the Oakland Athletics Friday, May 26, 2023 is a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics via AP)
In this rendering released by the Oakland Athletics Friday, May 26, 2023 is a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics via AP)

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers are considering a proposal to finance and incentivize construction of a Major League Baseball stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

The plan would authorize up to $380 million in incentives for the potential $1.5 billion retractable-roof stadium, mainly through state transferable tax credits and county bonds to help provide a home for the Oakland Athletics. The state would forgo up to $180 million in transferable tax credits, with a cap at $36 million per year. The $120 million in county bonds would help with construction costs and be paid off gradually.

The proposal’s price tag and behind-the-scenes negotiations have sparked debate about public subsidies and equity in state economic development efforts.

State lawmakers also are considering billions of dollars in tax credits to bring major film studios to Las Vegas. The governor’s office of economic development has approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax abatements for Tesla in efforts to broaden Nevada’s tourism and gaming-based economy.

The stadium financing bill was introduced late Friday night after more than a month of speculation, as the A’s move away from Oakland appears increasingly imminent. As of Monday morning, it is already the most-commented on proposal this session with over 1,500 opinions — nearly three-quarters of which are in opposition.

Many proponents say that Las Vegas has an increasing capacity to support major league professional sports, and that bringing the Athletics to the Strip would add sustainable jobs to an area hit especially hard by the pandemic. Opponents say the stadium is not worth hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies to bring another large corporation on the Las Vegas Strip, especially as A’s management has switched proposed locations and drawn out negotiations for how much public assistance they are requesting.

The A’s have been looking for a home to replace the Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since 1968 after departing Kansas City. The team previously sought to build a stadium in California at Fremont, then San Jose, and finally the Oakland waterfront — ideas that never materialized.

The plan in the Nevada Legislature would not directly raise taxes, meaning it can move forward with a simple majority vote in the state Senate and Assembly.

Lawmakers have until June 5 to act on the proposal, when the four-month legislative session adjourns. Though it could potentially be reviewed later if a special session is called.

Until then, the plan faces an uncertain path. On Thursday, Democratic leaders said financing bills, including for the A’s, may not go through if Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo follows through on threats to veto several Democratic-backed spending bills if his legislative priorities are not addressed.

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow Stern on Twitter: @gabestern326.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Trans groups anxious as they wait to see if Lombardo signs bills protecting rights

Government
While Republican-led legislatures across the country have advanced an unprecedented amount of anti-LGBTQ legislation this year, Nevada is considering several bills protecting the rights of transgender and gender nonconforming communities.

Carnicería joins Health District to incentivize healthy food options for Latino community

Business
The Washoe County Health District has partnered with Carnicería Tres Amigos on Sutro Street to increase healthy foods that residents in underserved communities can access. 

Eat your veggies! A bite-sized look at Nevada’s plant-based cuisine scene (sponsored)

Sponsored
Restaurants all over the Silver State—and increasingly in rural areas—are offering locally grown foods with a focus on vegetarian and/or vegan-oriented menus.

Popular

House of Bread is open for breakfast, lunch

Food & Drink
House of Bread serves up quality sandwiches and baked goods at its California Avenue restaurant and bakery.

Layoffs, fee increases possible at higher ed. campuses to fund salary adjustments

Education
An error by the Legislature in 2019 means the Nevada System of Higher Education has to come up with money out of its own budgets to fund COLAs proposed at the Legislature, according to NSHE officials.

Five years later: No answers to how Aaron Salazar was found critically injured near Truckee train tracks 

News
Aaron Salazar was found nearly dead five years ago. His body was adjacent to train tracks outside of Truckee.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC