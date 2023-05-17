Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and First Lady Donna Lombardo tour REMSA Health, meet first responders ahead of EMS Week, May 21-27 (sponsored)

National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week is slated for May 21-27, 2023 as a dedicated time to thank EMS providers and the entire EMS workforce for providing care to the communities they serve.

Ahead of EMS Week, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and First Lady Donna Lombardo visited REMSA Health Tuesday, May 16 to tour REMSA Health facilities, including its ground ambulance operations, the internationally-accredited REMSA Health Regional Emergency Communications Center, and the Care Flight operations center to learn more about emergency medical services in the community and meet with healthcare providers and staff.

Governor Lombardo also delivered a proclamation to EMS providers and support staff declaring May 21-27, 2023 as EMS Week in Nevada.

“From paramedics and EMTs to emergency physicians and emergency dispatchers, there are so many highly-skilled and compassionate healthcare providers working together to ensure those in need receive the highest level of emergency care,” Governor Lombardo said. “We’re proud to be able to celebrate them during EMS Week and share our gratitude for their work year-round.”

Each year during EMS Week, REMSA Health, the exclusive ground emergency medical services provider for Washoe County, Nevada, invites community leaders and partners to celebrate the healthcare providers and support services professionals who care for the communities they serve in Washoe County and across Care Flight’s service areas in northern Nevada and northeastern California. Supported by community partner sponsorships, REMSA Health’s 2023 EMS Week celebrations include an awards celebration, free meals, fun activities and more for staff to enjoy.

“We’re honored to welcome Governor Lombardo and First Lady Lombardo to our campus as we kick off EMS Week celebrations for our community’s EMS responders,” Barry Duplantis, REMSA Health president and CEO said. “The EMS teams who serve our community 24/7 in providing essential care when people need it the most are highly skilled and compassionate people – we’re thrilled to celebrate them and all they do for our community.”

EMS professionals and mobile healthcare providers deliver essential care, support and expertise to community members when they need it most. EMS Week is a dedicated time each year for communities across the country to recognize and celebrate their vital roles and contributions to the health and safety of citizens. REMSA Health invites the community to share messages of appreciation online at remsahealth.com/say-thanks.

