75.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and First Lady Donna Lombardo tour REMSA Health, meet first responders ahead of EMS Week, May 21-27 (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Ahead of EMS Week, Governor Joe Lombardo and First Lady Donna Lombardo visited REMSA Health to meet paramedics, EMTs, medical dispatchers and REMSA Health leadership, including Chair of the REMSA Health Board of Directors, Shirley Folkins-Roberts, JD; President/CEO Barry Duplantis and COO Adam Heinz to learn more about emergency medical services in the community. Photo courtesy: REMSA Health. Used with permission.

National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week is slated for May 21-27, 2023 as a dedicated time to thank EMS providers and the entire EMS workforce for providing care to the communities they serve.

Ahead of EMS Week, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and First Lady Donna Lombardo visited REMSA Health Tuesday, May 16 to tour REMSA Health facilities, including its ground ambulance operations, the internationally-accredited REMSA Health Regional Emergency Communications Center, and the Care Flight operations center to learn more about emergency medical services in the community and meet with healthcare providers and staff.

Governor Lombardo also delivered a proclamation to EMS providers and support staff declaring May 21-27, 2023 as EMS Week in Nevada.

“From paramedics and EMTs to emergency physicians and emergency dispatchers, there are so many highly-skilled and compassionate healthcare providers working together to ensure those in need receive the highest level of emergency care,” Governor Lombardo said. “We’re proud to be able to celebrate them during EMS Week and share our gratitude for their work year-round.”

Each year during EMS Week, REMSA Health, the exclusive ground emergency medical services provider for Washoe County, Nevada, invites community leaders and partners to celebrate the healthcare providers and support services professionals who care for the communities they serve in Washoe County and across Care Flight’s service areas in northern Nevada and northeastern California. Supported by community partner sponsorships, REMSA Health’s 2023 EMS Week celebrations include an awards celebration, free meals, fun activities and more for staff to enjoy.

“We’re honored to welcome Governor Lombardo and First Lady Lombardo to our campus as we kick off EMS Week celebrations for our community’s EMS responders,” Barry Duplantis, REMSA Health president and CEO said. “The EMS teams who serve our community 24/7 in providing essential care when people need it the most are highly skilled and compassionate people – we’re thrilled to celebrate them and all they do for our community.”

EMS professionals and mobile healthcare providers deliver essential care, support and expertise to community members when they need it most. EMS Week is a dedicated time each year for communities across the country to recognize and celebrate their vital roles and contributions to the health and safety of citizens. REMSA Health invites the community to share messages of appreciation online at remsahealth.com/say-thanks.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Employee pay large part of county budget discussion

Government 0
Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a budget for just over $1 billion for the fiscal year beginning June 1. This was the second presentation of the budget, with the first draft of the budget approved by commissioners April 18.

‘Apprehensive but optimistic’: Nevada’s least populated county braces for industrial development

Government 0
In the arid landscapes that make up Esmeralda County, there is a huge cache of untapped wealth that mining companies are racing to acquire: lithium.

Truckee Meadows lands bill up for consideration again

Culture & History 0
The longstanding, and long-debated, Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act is up again for public input.

Popular

Schieve, Hartung agree to delay for revealing identity of private investigator’s client 

Courts & Crime 0
“John Doe”, who hired a private investor to investigate Reno's mayor, today was granted a reprieve from being ordered to reveal his identity.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Claio Rotisserie brings elevated Mediterranean to Mayberry Landing

Food & Drink 0
The husband-and-wife duo behind the Perenn Bakery debuted the Mayberry Landing restaurant earlier this year, offering up a completely different menu than they are typically known for – but with the same Instagram-worthy aesthetic.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC