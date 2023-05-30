Lombardo declares state of emergency due to snowmelt flooding

Gov. Joe Lombardo this evening declared a state of emergency due to flooding, mudslides and other issues resulting from seasonal water runoff across northern Nevada.

Washoe County was not included in the declaration.

Unprecedented snowmelt from winter storms, along with runoff, is threatening to overwhelm regional infrastructure, rivers and reservoirs.

Impacted areas are Churchill County, Douglas County, Elko County, Eureka County, the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, Humboldt County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Storey County and the Walker River Paiute Tribe.

The emergency declaration from will enable the state and impacted counties and tribes to receive federal assistance to protect citizens, repair damage and mitigate further flooding.

Recent snowmelt projections estimate seven more weeks of flooding impacts, and the emergency declaration may be amended to include additional counties in the coming days.

“I am declaring a state of emergency due to the impact of the unprecedented snowmelt across northern Nevada,” Lombardo said. “As snowmelt flooding threatens infrastructure damage to our communities, I urge all residents to follow local guidance, remain alert, and to proactively plan transportation routes.”

