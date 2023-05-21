House of Bread is open for breakfast, lunch

The sandwiches at House of Bread taste like something your mother might make—and that’s a compliment. Instead of giving in to a menu of complicated sandwiches smothered in sauce and melted cheese, pressed like a panini and baked in an oven, House of Bread keeps it simple in a good way.

The menu here is made up of delicious deli meats and cheeses, with only the toppings kept in most homes (lettuce, tomatoes, red onions). There are a few sauces available if you want to add a gourmet touch to your otherwise easy lunch, including a pesto mayo or balsamic glaze. Mostly though, it’s just the basics.

Whether you’ve chosen a Hob Club made with turkey, ham and cheddar and finished with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions or a Western, complete with roast beef, provolone, mayo horseradish, lettuce, tomato and red onion, you can see the finished products are fuss-free and cut in halves just the way the younger you always requested them.

My personal favorite is the Tuscan Chicken. Made with juicy chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, shakers, olive oil, balsamic glaze and a pesto mayo. The herbaceous flavors are evident. It’s perhaps one of the most done-up items on the menu, but still pretty mild when it comes to preparation.

A delightful dessert from the House of Bread. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

And, of course, you can always make your own sandwich out of the available ingredients choosing any mix of meats, cheeses, bread, veggies and sauces to complete your meal.

House of Bread is also known for its traditional style for ordering sub sandwiches. Instead of barking your demands at the cashier behind the counter, fill out a sandwich slip (there are slips for breakfast and other lunch items, too). This way you can customize any order you like and make it easy to get right.

Don’t want tomatoes on a signature sandwich that includes them? Just cross out the word and write no. Then check off any replacements you want instead.

House of Bread also recently underwent an expansion, resulting in a larger dining area for guests. This makes eating in easier, but it’s also perfectly acceptable to grab your sandwich (and soup, salad, etc.) and run.

A chalkboard at the counter boasts specials including daily soups and monthly sandwiches. There are even specialty breads on the menu often, and the bread is literally where this little bakery gets its name.

That’s because the soft, sliced bread is the best part of any sandwich, and good enough to order by the loaf (there are plenty available for pick-up). It’s made in house and always fresh, so it’s never stale.

Make it a meal by adding a drink from the case by the counter (sodas, juices and specialty waters abound) and either chips or a homemade cookie.

Honestly, I suggest the latter. There’s no promise what varieties will be available on any given day, but each boasts a soft chewy center from the chocolate chip to the snickerdoodle and everything in between. There are often specialty cookies available in the case, as well, like lemon and strawberry.

While it’s easy to covet House of Bread as a quality lunch stop with the small town charm of yesterday, many use it as their own personal bakery.

Come in for cookies, brownies, slices of cake and loaves of delicious bread. Tins carry everything from cinnamon rolls to frittatas, and breakfast is also available, with a menu of morning toasts, quiches and breakfast sandwiches.

The expansion has also allowed for more catering for events and parties, featuring coffee boxes, bagel breakfasts, sub sandwich platters, assorted pastries and boxes overflowing with sweet breads.

https://reno.houseofbread.com