Five things to do this week: Radical cats and the story of fire

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Firefighters on the fire line of the Caldor Fire in August 2021. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next’s week events preview column.

Sponsored: The Radical Cat First Birthday Bash. Radical Cat has stacked the weekend with everything from ceramics to plants to original paintings to handmade jewelry to radical lit talk to body positive journaling to cat propaganda. They will be open 10-6 both days for your visiting pleasure, so come on by! You can find more info on the special events at theradicalcat.com. Almost everything in the store will be 15% off.

Sponsored: LGBTQIA+ LatinX Bilingual Play Reno. The play will be at Reno Little Theater June 9 & 10 and is sponsored by Latino Arte And Culture & Teatro Brown.

  1. The Metro Gallery at Reno City Hall is hosting “Between Earth & Sky,” a group exhibition featuring Northern Nevada artists whose work celebrates the unique high desert landscape of the Great Basin. The show runs from April 24 to June 9, 2023, and has paintings, photography, jewelry and mixed media works that capture the beauty and complexity of the Great Basin region.
  2. Science Distilled: Story of Fire. If you have lived through a northern Nevada summer, you are no stranger to wildfires and the resulting smoke that engulfs our community. Join The Discovery Museum with a panel of experts discussing the technology used to monitor and predict wildfires, air quality, the impacts on public health and wildfire prevention. 
  3. Dwight Yokum at the Silver Legacy. The singer-songwriter is back this week in Reno for a one-night performance. 
  4. The 13th Hour for May – International Goth Day. Come celebrate International Goth Day with post-punk, darkwave, industrial, deathrock, and goth music all night at the Swiss Bar.
  5. Reno Blues Society’s 30th Anniversary Celebration. The Reno Blues Society is celebrating its 30th year with Alligator Records recording artists Rick Estrin and The Nightcats on Saturday, May 20 at Boomtown Casino. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and Jason King and friends will do a short opening set about 6:15. Rick Estrin and the Nightcats will take the stage at 7:30 and perform two sets.

ThisIsReno
About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

