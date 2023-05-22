Five things to do this week: Memorial Day and Smurfs

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored: LGBTQIA+ LatinX Bilingual Play Reno. The play will be at Reno Little Theater June 9 & 10 and is sponsored by Latino Arte And Culture & Teatro Brown.
- The History and Culture of the Washoe People. This presentation will provide an overview of the history and culture of the Washoe Tribe. The Washoe People’s presence at Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas dates back to time immemorial as they are one of the oldest tribes within the Great Basin.
- Sunset Kayak Tour at Tahoe. An evening of paddling and watching the night sky. This kayak trip is a great way to wrap up your day in Tahoe.
- SoL Sunday Summer Music Series Kick-off concert with Dave Berry of Jelly Bread. Dave will be performing some old favorites and what are sure to become some new ones. Food, chairs and shade are available.
- The Smurf’s Great Escape in Carson City. Looking for an exciting adventure with your family and friends? Save the Smurfs from the evil wizard Gargamel at this immersive new escape-room-style experience.
- Memorial Day Celebration of Heroes Parade in Virginia City. The Memorial Day Celebration of Heroes Parade honors the men and women of the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The parade is held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.