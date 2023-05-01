Five things to do this week: Cartooning, snakes and a community garage sale

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options).

Sponsored: RunGood Poker Series – Checkpoint at the Atlantis. The RunGood Poker Series comes to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa May 2 – May 7. The six-day series, open to players of all skill levels, includes a range of guaranteed tournaments and ten ring events. Each ring event winner earns eligibility to buy into the tour’s end-of-year $300 Dream Seat Invitational sponsored by PokerGO. Details.