Five things to do this week: Cartooning, snakes and a community garage sale

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

white and black snake on close up photography
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options).

Sponsored: RunGood Poker Series – Checkpoint at the Atlantis. The RunGood Poker Series comes to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa May 2 – May 7. The six-day series, open to players of all skill levels, includes a range of guaranteed tournaments and ten ring events. Each ring event winner earns eligibility to buy into the tour’s end-of-year $300 Dream Seat Invitational sponsored by PokerGO. Details.

  1. How to Draw Cartoons. Students will learn the basics of cartooning – from character design using shape language to facial and body expressions. This promises to be a fun, interactive class for beginners to more experienced cartoonists. 
  2. Sutro Meat and Drink. Nevada Builders Alliance and Friends of Sutro Tunnel Charity, a nonprofit focused on preserving and restoring the historic site in Dayton, are hosing their first “Meat and Drink” event at the Sutro Tunnel. The event will feature food, whiskey tastings, music, period re-enactors and tours of the Sutro Tunnel site. Tickets are $100.
  3. Comedian Sam Tripoli. Sam Tripoli is a 20-year headlining comic who has five comedy albums out including his latest special “#NoLivesMatter!” He has appeared in the movie “Dying Laughing,” Showtime’s “The Comedy Store,” CW’s “Mysteries Decoded” and co-hosted Spike TV’s “Wild World of Spike.”
  4. Herpetology Education Expo. Learn about and experience reptiles and amphibians up close with the Cold-Blooded Critters 4-H Herpetology Club during this two-day expo. Club members will present their own live projects and teach the public about these often misunderstood yet fascinating creatures. Registration is recommended.
  5. Somersett Community Garage Sale. Somersett’s spring community-wide garage sale expects to have 100 homes participate. There is sure to be something for everyone: toys, furniture, tools, clothing, electronics, collectibles, jewelry, artwork, bikes, books, kitchen items, sports equipment and more. 

About

