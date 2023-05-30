69.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Five things to do this week: Big band and Spider Man

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Crappy AI image: Spider Man drinking wine.
Crappy AI image generated by Canva.

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events through Sunday. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored: LGBTQIA+ LatinX Bilingual Play Reno. The play will be at Reno Little Theater June 9 and 10 and is sponsored by Latino Arte And Culture and Teatro Brown.

  • UPDATE: This show has been canceled and is expected to be rescheduled. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult “Evil Eye Tour.” TKK will perform a classic set focusing heavily on their early career 1987-1997. At The Ranch in Sparks. 
  • Dust off your Spidey PJs for the Sip and Screen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at Sierra Arts. This is a pre-show event for an opening night private screening of the movie.
  • Programs on the Porch – Wildlife Edition at Bowers Mansion. Featuring local wildlife professionals presenting information on a variety of species, these presentations will be showcased every Friday night through June 23 (7 to 8 p.m.) from the porch of the historic Bowers Mansion. This presentation series is free, however donations are accepted for the presenters.
  • CoAuto Summer Art Extravaganza: A day of live art featuring Pan Pantoja, Asa Kennedy, Naomi DiVine and Nick Noyes. The community gallery featuring Lucille Knight and Natalie Durante. Live music and “tacos for all” are included.
  • The Reno Jazz Orchestra presents two performances of the 2023 RJO Jazz Workshop and Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra on stage in concert. Opening the show is the Reno Jazz Orchestra’s Jazz Workshop Combo. The Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra will then take the stage to perform the music of Count Basie, Benny Carter, Sammy Nestico, as well as many vocal standards.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Downtown Reno makeover: DRP’s Ambassador Team leads the way (sponsored)

Sponsored
The DRP Ambassadors remain focused on their mission. To transform the downtown into a dynamic and vibrant community. One that’s equitable, economically diverse, sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.

Baked Macaroni and Cheese (sponsored)

Sponsored
A comfort food recipe for macaroni and cheese as baked in the South. Gluten free pasta can be substituted to make this recipe enjoyable for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Lombardo declares state of emergency due to snowmelt flooding

Government
Gov. Joe Lombardo this evening declared a state of emergency due to flooding, mudslides and other issues resulting from seasonal water runoff across northern Nevada.

Popular

Washoe County students are learning Paiute language thanks to Native programming 

Education
One way that the local Paiute culture is being made accessible in schools is through Paiute language courses available at some high schools in the district.

Sparks firefighter claims self defense in encounter with 84-year-old woman who ended up hospitalized

Courts & Crime
Sparks Firefighter Timothy Egan and the City of Sparks are seeking to have a civil case filed against Egan dismissed.

House of Bread is open for breakfast, lunch

Food & Drink
House of Bread serves up quality sandwiches and baked goods at its California Avenue restaurant and bakery.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC