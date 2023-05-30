Five things to do this week: Big band and Spider Man

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events through Sunday. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored: LGBTQIA+ LatinX Bilingual Play Reno. The play will be at Reno Little Theater June 9 and 10 and is sponsored by Latino Arte And Culture and Teatro Brown.
- UPDATE: This show has been canceled and is expected to be rescheduled. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult “Evil Eye Tour.” TKK will perform a classic set focusing heavily on their early career 1987-1997. At The Ranch in Sparks.
- Dust off your Spidey PJs for the Sip and Screen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at Sierra Arts. This is a pre-show event for an opening night private screening of the movie.
- Programs on the Porch – Wildlife Edition at Bowers Mansion. Featuring local wildlife professionals presenting information on a variety of species, these presentations will be showcased every Friday night through June 23 (7 to 8 p.m.) from the porch of the historic Bowers Mansion. This presentation series is free, however donations are accepted for the presenters.
- CoAuto Summer Art Extravaganza: A day of live art featuring Pan Pantoja, Asa Kennedy, Naomi DiVine and Nick Noyes. The community gallery featuring Lucille Knight and Natalie Durante. Live music and “tacos for all” are included.
- The Reno Jazz Orchestra presents two performances of the 2023 RJO Jazz Workshop and Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra on stage in concert. Opening the show is the Reno Jazz Orchestra’s Jazz Workshop Combo. The Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra will then take the stage to perform the music of Count Basie, Benny Carter, Sammy Nestico, as well as many vocal standards.