Five things to do this week: A plant sale, musical improv and the sounds of spring

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week.
Sponsored: May Arboretum Society’s annual plant sale. The May Arboretum Society’s Annual Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until plants are sold out. More than 3,800 plants of over 270 different varieties are available, many of which are native and new plants for this year. Details.
- Performing Arts Series presents Butterscotch. This expert vocal percussionist creates one-of-a-kind tunes, lyrics and music, by using any number of tools in her arsenal — singing, beatboxing, rapping, looping, piano and guitar playing. And, she’s really good at all of them.
- One-Hit Wonders – short form musical improv. Grab a seat and enjoy local actors performing a variety of styles of unscripted comedy never to be seen again. This night of spontaneous musical fun has captivating scenes and imaginative songs based on the audience’s suggestions.
- Do-it-Yourself pet toy. Join the Nevada Humane Society for a project that will have your pooch or kitty wanting more. Using a variety of materials, you’ll create your choice of a toy for your favorite dog or cat. Your furry friends will thank you.
- Non-profit night. Reno Tahoe YPN announces the 15th Annual Non-Profit Night at South40 Reno. YPN will be hosting over 60 nonprofits to help these organizations recruit new members, volunteers and community connections.
- Sounds of Spring at Trinity Espiscopal Cathedral. Featured soloists are Luciana Gallo, cellist, performing the Haydn Cello Concerto in D major, and Sarah Coyl, violinist, performing “Spring” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Under the baton of Jane Brown, the Northern Nevada String Serenade will also perform “Besame Mucho,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Return of Spring Waltz.”