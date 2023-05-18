Fallon holds Armed Forces Day Saturday

FALLON — The Fallon Armed Forces Day celebration is Saturday at the Churchill County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with the opening ceremony at noon.

The event will feature crafters and vendors, food, kids zone, live entertainment, a poker chip run and more. A free lunch for the first 1,000 military personnel and first responders will be provided.

A number of military organizations and veterans from the Reno-Carson City area participated in Fallon’s inaugural Armed Forces Day last year.

Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced in 1949 the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate days honoring the Army, Navy and Air Force.

With the creation to honor the military services, Johnson asked each service to recognize one day. The Army, Navy and Air Force leagues adopted the newly formed day, but the Marine Corps League declined to drop support for Marine Corps Day but also supports Armed Forces Day.

The first Armed Forces Day in 1950 held the first parade of preparedness by the unified forces of the country’s land, sea and air defense.

Nevada has two major military installations, one in southern Nevada outside of Las Vegas and the other, Naval Air Station Fallon and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, in Churchill County. Fallon is also home to the Nevada Army National’s Guard’s 609thCombat Engineer Company.

For information, call 775-315-6571.