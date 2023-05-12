68 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

DRP completes first mural as part of its vacant storefront beautification initiative, space now available for lease (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Date:

Image courtesy of Kristen Saibini (Downtown Reno Partnership). Used with permission.

The Downtown Reno Partnership is excited to announce the completion of the first mural as part of its newly launched Vacant Storefront Beautification Initiative and that the location, the former Masque restaurant located at 229 N. Virginia Street, is now looking for a new tenant. 

DRP worked directly with owner Jamy Keshmiri to secure his buy-in and commitment to paint a mural with a light activation component on his storefront as a way to activate the space and draw attention to the location. DRP commissioned artist Iain Harrison to complete the 7.5 feet by 30 feet mural using bright, vibrant colors.  

“It is great to see the positive impact our Vacant Storefront Beautification Initiative will have in our downtown core. By enhancing the aesthetic appeal of our downtown storefronts and activating the space, we are creating a more inviting and attractive environment while drawing the attention of potential tenants,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “Not only does this program enhance the physical appearance of our downtown, but it also serves as a catalyst for economic growth and development. This is just one way the DRP is working to revitalize Downtown Reno and make it a place people are proud to live and visit.” 

The DRP is following the lead of other cities, including Milwaukee, WI, who have seen success with a similar initiative where previously vacant locations have secured new tenants or owners due to the beautified properties within a year of participation. 

“I was really excited to be approached by the DRP to participate in the vacant store front beautification initiative because it gave me the opportunity to not only beautify my property, but also bring attention to the space and attract potential tenants,” said building owner Jamy Keshmiri. “The mural should generate a lot of positive feedback from the community and it has been great to see the impact that such a simple project can have on the perception of the area.”  

“As a local artist, there’s nothing more fulfilling than creating a piece of art that resonates with the community. Painting this mural in Downtown Reno has been an incredible experience, not only because it allows me to express my creativity but also because it gives people the opportunity to engage with my work on a daily basis,” said Harrison. “While painting it, this mural has sparked conversations among strangers and drawn attention to this location in Downtown Reno.”  

The DRP has secured a second location as part of this program and is in contact with additional business owners about taking part in this beautification initiative.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

City Council: Resolution, ordinance approved for Downtown Reno Business Improvement District 

Business 0
The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved the annual assessments for the downtown business improvement district.

Council approves making attending sideshows illegal – again

Courts & Crime 0
Council members on Wednesday began the process to make attending “unpermitted motor vehicle races” a misdemeanor. This not only extends to the drivers of vehicles in sideshows, but spectators as well. 

Sixth ward to be added by January 2024

Government 0
As of Jan. 1, 2024, the city will need to be divided into six wards and replace the at-large council position with a representative for the new ward.

Popular

Anonymous ‘John Doe’ denies authorizing private investigator to track mayor, county commissioner

Courts & Crime 0
The anonymous person who hired private investigator David McNeely of Five Alpha Industries on Friday signed an affidavit denying knowledge of McNeely’s GPS tracking of former Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung and Mayor Hillary.

Judge denies request to delay identifying private investigator’s client 

Courts & Crime 0
Washoe County District Court Judge David Hardy denied on Tuesday a request by the anonymous “John Doe” to delay disclosing his identity.

Schieve, Hartung agree to delay for revealing identity of private investigator’s client 

Courts & Crime 0
“John Doe”, who hired a private investor to investigate Reno's mayor, today was granted a reprieve from being ordered to reveal his identity.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC