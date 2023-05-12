DRP completes first mural as part of its vacant storefront beautification initiative, space now available for lease (sponsored)

The Downtown Reno Partnership is excited to announce the completion of the first mural as part of its newly launched Vacant Storefront Beautification Initiative and that the location, the former Masque restaurant located at 229 N. Virginia Street, is now looking for a new tenant.

DRP worked directly with owner Jamy Keshmiri to secure his buy-in and commitment to paint a mural with a light activation component on his storefront as a way to activate the space and draw attention to the location. DRP commissioned artist Iain Harrison to complete the 7.5 feet by 30 feet mural using bright, vibrant colors.

“It is great to see the positive impact our Vacant Storefront Beautification Initiative will have in our downtown core. By enhancing the aesthetic appeal of our downtown storefronts and activating the space, we are creating a more inviting and attractive environment while drawing the attention of potential tenants,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “Not only does this program enhance the physical appearance of our downtown, but it also serves as a catalyst for economic growth and development. This is just one way the DRP is working to revitalize Downtown Reno and make it a place people are proud to live and visit.”

The DRP is following the lead of other cities, including Milwaukee, WI, who have seen success with a similar initiative where previously vacant locations have secured new tenants or owners due to the beautified properties within a year of participation.

“I was really excited to be approached by the DRP to participate in the vacant store front beautification initiative because it gave me the opportunity to not only beautify my property, but also bring attention to the space and attract potential tenants,” said building owner Jamy Keshmiri. “The mural should generate a lot of positive feedback from the community and it has been great to see the impact that such a simple project can have on the perception of the area.”

“As a local artist, there’s nothing more fulfilling than creating a piece of art that resonates with the community. Painting this mural in Downtown Reno has been an incredible experience, not only because it allows me to express my creativity but also because it gives people the opportunity to engage with my work on a daily basis,” said Harrison. “While painting it, this mural has sparked conversations among strangers and drawn attention to this location in Downtown Reno.”

The DRP has secured a second location as part of this program and is in contact with additional business owners about taking part in this beautification initiative.

