Downtown Reno makeover: DRP’s Ambassador Team leads the way (sponsored)

Downtown Reno Partnership’s (DRP) 2021-2022 Annual Report numbers say it all. 296 instances of graffiti removed. 2,896 reports of illegal dumping addressed. 5,222 visitor engagements, providing directions and other assistance. 3,944 referrals to housing and treatment, including 98 referrals for long-term programs. And that’s just the beginning.

DRP’s 25 Ambassadors also collected and removed 455 bags of trash, including 342 syringes and 414 shopping carts. They performed nearly 2,000 wellness checks, almost 1,300 safety walks, and resolved 2,747 nuisance issues. Moreover, they tackled 56,473 residential and business property check-ins. Ensuring the business improvement district (BID) runs smoothly.

The Ambassadors remain laser-focused on their mission. To transform the downtown into a dynamic and vibrant community. One that’s equitable, economically diverse, sustainable, inclusive, and resilient. Keep reading to learn more about how DRP’s Ambassador Team continues to fuel the momentum of a promising downtown Reno makeover.

An Unprecedented Collaboration

Reno’s BID includes a 110-block radius that DRP Ambassadors and City of Reno personnel started walking daily in October 2022 in various areas that could use some extra attention in the BID. The impetus for this program? The DRP’s new Executive Director, Neoma Jardon, who took the helm in mid-August 2022. Realizing some parts of the BID required special attention, she made identifying these locations the DRP’s top priority.

Soon, they developed a map highlighting areas that needed the most help. Next, the DRP began strategically and proactively sending Ambassadors to these spots. The result? Increasing collaboration with local law enforcement and emergency services.

These groups came together to discuss downtown improvement goals. Unprecedented urban cooperation followed. Cooperation that continues to remake the “Biggest Little City” (BLC) for the better.

DRP Ambassadors now regularly collaborate with various municipal organizations. They include the Reno Fire Department, the Reno Police Department, City of Reno Code Enforcement, and REMSA. As a result, the DRP draws from an unprecedented breadth of tools and resources.

The Right Education

Education also represents an essential function of this cooperative spirit. The DRP Ambassador Team has received training through Northern Nevada HOPES and The Life Change Center. They’ve also taken classes with the Reno Police Department and Advantage CPR Instruction.

The Ambassadors have used the knowledge gathered from these courses in many ways. They’ve even saved lives by administering Narcan or CPR in life-threatening situations. Working strategically with groups like City of Reno Public Works and Code Enforcement has allowed for the immediate resolution of many issues.

What are local officials saying about the walks and Reno’s downtown makeover? Chief Equity and Community Relations Officer Cynthia Esparza notes, “We have seen major improvements in some areas. There’s always work to be done. And work is never going to be complete. But we have seen those changes. I also think that it’s provided an opportunity to really interact with the community and build trust.”

Positive Momentum by Paying It Forward

The DRP’s efforts, in collaboration with other organizations, to positively reshape Reno’s urban landscape are fueled by more than attracting new businesses and residents. They also represent a passion project. One that attests to the transformative energy of paying it forward on the civic level.

What other ways do the DRP Ambassador Team positively impact Reno? Adding a van donated by Washoe County permits the Social Outreach Team to help those in the BID in need of transportation. Whether it’s securing an identification card or driver’s licenses, they’re there to lend a hand. They also shuttle people to the Social Security office and non-emergency medical appointments.

A pressure-washing truck is used by two Clean and Safe Ambassadors who respond to enterprises in the BID. They offer timely cleanup around their businesses. To purchase the truck, the City of Reno provided donations. Keeping the downtown presentable and tidy has never been more effortless for business owners. And the positive change doesn’t end there. Additionally, City of Reno APRA funds were awarded to the DRP to purchase another vehicle that can be used to transport additional individuals to services as well as haul debris, trash and carts.

Beautifying Downtown Reno

The DRP’s morning walks continue daily. Recently, they’ve started afternoon walks, too. These additional walks permit them to address various issues, including blight improvement. For example, in May 2023, the DRP completed its first mural as a part of the Vacant Storefront Project.

They improved the façade of a 25,000-square-foot property located at 229 N. Virginia Street. Known as the former Horseshoe building, it needed a serious dose of curbside appeal. So, they installed a colorful mural created by local artist Iain Harrison. The mural measures 7.5 feet by 30 feet and features a light activation component. The second mural as part of this initiative will soon begin being designed on the Little Nugget location on Virginia Street.

Commenting on the importance of such beautification projects, Neoma Jardon explains, “This is just part of a multi-pieced puzzle [showing] we are all hands on deck for the revitalization and beautification of downtown Reno.”

The Downtown Reno Makeover Continues

The DRP’s Ambassador Team continues to work with governmental agencies and organizations like the City of Reno, Washoe County, and first responders to keep downtown safe, clean, and vibrant. Ambassador Team activities run the gamut from providing pressure-washer truck services to transforming landscapes through public art.

The downtown Reno makeover spearheaded by the DRP has led to exciting changes. The results? A more connected community. A better urban appearance. And the satisfaction of knowing people receive the help they need. The BLC is looking better than ever.

George L. Kelling argued, “Once you begin to deal with the small problems in neighborhoods, you begin to empower those neighborhoods.” It can be as simple as pressure washing a sidewalk or intervening on behalf of a person experiencing homelessness. Yet, these small actions can have a dramatic effects on the fabric of a city.

The Downtown Reno Partnership remains committed to making downtown Reno one of the nation’s most vibrant and welcoming metropolitan areas. Believing in Reno is more than a mantra. It’s the transformative energy that has and will continue to revitalize and reshape our fantastic civic center. Find out more about what we do and why Reno is where it’s at.

Engrid Barnett is an award-winning freelance writer based in Reno-Tahoe. Recognized by the Nevada Press Association in 2019, you can find her work in Nevada Magazine, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, Rova, American Trails, Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Tahoe South, and more.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.