County to conduct mosquito abatement operations by helicopter starting late June

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Washoe County Health District uses a helicopter to spread a biological larvicide in its mosquito abatement efforts. Image: WCHD
Washoe County Health District officials today announced aerial mosquito abatement will start late June or early July 2023.

The aerial application is delayed because the helicopter company that had been treating Washoe County for more than 30 years announced in late February it was closing. 

The health district is getting a new vendor for treatment to occur by late June or early July. More information will be distributed when finalized.  

“This time of year, residents have come to expect aerial treatment of public areas where mosquitoes are prevalent, such as the North Valleys, Spanish Springs, the Damonte Ranch area and Washoe Lake,” said Kevin Dick, district health officer. “We apologize for the delay as we work through these unfortunate circumstances out of our control but pledge to provide this important public health service as soon as possible. In the meantime, we urge residents to be vigilant against mosquitoes to prevent West Nile virus (WNV) in our community.”

Mosquito numbers appear to be low-to-average due to constant rains, flowing water and moderate temperatures regionally, officials added.

The Health District is also investing in new ways to decrease mosquito populations – including a drone. The drone can drop environmentally-friendly pellets – not liquid or spray – that target only mosquitos, officials said.

