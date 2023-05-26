69 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsGovernment

City begins redistricting for sixth ward

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Reno City Hall at 1 East First Street. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
Reno City Hall at 1 East First Street. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

The City of Reno is beginning its redistricting process to add a sixth ward with a community meeting planned for June 1 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at City Hall, with a virtual option for those who can’t attend in person. 

The redistricting will reapportion the city’s five wards to add a sixth ward. The new structure will eliminate the at-large member of the city council and replace the position with a ward six representative. 

Reno City Council members on May 11 set the redistricting principles, which include ensuring the new wards are geographically contiguous and nearly equal in population. Neighborhoods with common interests are to be kept together as well. 

Each existing ward will lose about 8,500 individuals to the new ward. 

Flow Analytics, an outside consulting group, is working to create the new ward maps. The city brought the company in to serve as a neutral third party in the process. 

Any residents, regardless of age, can participate in the redistricting forums or submit comment or their own draft maps through an online public portal that will open following the June 1 meeting.

The city’s redistricting comes six years after the Nevada Legislature in 2017 passed a law requiring a sixth ward to be created by Jan. 1, 2024. That law came into effect after a recommendation by the city’s Charter Committee. 

That committee, in 2022, reversed the recommendation and suggested the city work to amend the law to remove the sixth ward requirement. 

The city did just that, supporting Senate Bill 12 during the 2023 legislative session. That bill received an icy reception from legislators and public commenters and failed to advance out of committee.  

More information on the redistricting process and the community forum are online at Reno.gov/Redistricting

Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Partisan split over Nevada budget threatens sports stadium, film tax credit

Government
Nevada's Republican governor and Democratic-majority Legislature drew battle lines Thursday for a fight over policy priorities with less than two weeks until the session ends.

Legislature approves permanent expansion of telehealth services

Government
A temporary pandemic-era law that expanded access to health care passed the Nevada Legislature this week with a constitutional majority.

Council approves $862 million city budget 

Government
The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved an $862 million budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Popular

PHOTOS: Educators take over downtown Carson City rallying for better pay

Education
The front of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City Wednesday was filled with educators, parents and children demanding better funding.

House of Bread is open for breakfast, lunch

Food & Drink
House of Bread serves up quality sandwiches and baked goods at its California Avenue restaurant and bakery.

Paiute language skills showcased at competition

Culture & History
Students from four different schools met Thursday morning for a friendly competition at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony to show off their Paiute language skills.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC