Carnicería joins Health District to incentivize healthy food options for Latino community

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Canned food on shelves.
Image: Washoe County Health District.

The Washoe County Health District has partnered with Carnicería Tres Amigos on Sutro Street to increase healthy foods that residents in underserved communities can access. 

This is the first Latino market to join the project. 

“Corner stores have the potential to improve the health disparities associated with the lack of healthy food access in underserved neighborhoods,” said Kevin Dick, district health officer. “This is a step in the right direction to try improving chronic illness which is connected to health barriers such as access to healthy foods.”

Carnicerías, or butcher shops, are go-to stores for many residents due to their convenient locations and ideal ingredients. 

Carnicería Tres Amigos now has bilingual signage and literature to educate consumers, with the goal of improving health disparities and chronic illnesses while intentionally and authentically reaching the community members this carnicería serves.

“We are at the heart of a very diverse neighborhood and we take pride in doing what we can to make sure the communities we serve have a long and healthy life,” said Max from Carnicería Tres Amigos. “We are proud to partner with Washoe County Health District and do our part by offering nutritious food and healthy tips to our clients.”

WCHD provides store owners and managers guidance on what foods to purchase as part of the program, including marketing and training materials and bins to display the healthy foods.

Store owners and managers interested in participating in the Healthy Corner Store project can contact Amanda Santos at 775-328-6158, email [email protected].

Source: WCHD

