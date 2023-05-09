39.5 F
Bristlecone Bricks and Train show returns to Ely on June 2-3, 2023 (sponsored)

By: Samantha Szesciorka

Date:

Lego train depot in Ely.
Image courtesy Nevada Tourism and Cultural Affairs. Used with permission.

Learn, build, explore with LEGO Bricks, the museum, and railroad 

ELY — Nevada’s premier model train and LEGO show, returns to Ely, Nevada, for the third annual Bristlecone Bricks and Train Show. On June 2-3, 2023, LEGO builders and model railroad enthusiasts will showcase their layouts at East Ely Depot Museum’s Freight Building.  

The event is in the East Ely Freight Building and is located just a few short steps from the working vintage trains of the historic Northern Nevada Railway (NNRY) with working machine shops. Participants can ride the trains pulled by steam and diesel locomotives, as well as free handcar rides on the NNRY handcar, throughout the weekend.  

Event producer Tammie Cordeiro describes the event as a multi-sensory experience of the past, “smell the burning coal, hear the whistle and the conductor’s iconic call of ‘all-aboard,’ and feel the power and rumble of the iron horses.” He adds that “memories and photography opportunities abound as participants are immersed in the age of steam and rail.” 

The Northern Utah Lego Users Group (NUT-LUG) sponsors a building contest for the public and awards prizes to the entrants. Attendees also are invited to help create a piece of public art, by assembling nearly 10,000 LEGO pieces to create a mosaic image of a local railroad icon. Award-winning LEGO displayers and model railroad enthusiasts will come from California, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, and other states in the mountain west to display their layouts and models.

Schedule 

Friday, June 2, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.  

·         8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. East Ely Depot Museum is open for free tours  

·         3:00 p.m. Submissions for brick build contest   

·         4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Northern Nevada Railway Steam Train (Robinson Canyon). Registration and admission costs apply.  

·         8:00 p.m. Freight Building Closes 

Saturday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.  

·         8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. East Ely Museum is open for free tours  

·         1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Northern Nevada Railway Steam Train (Robinson Canyon). Registration and admission costs apply.  

·         4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Northern Nevada Railway Steam Train (Roaring 20’s Limited). Registration and admission costs apply.  

·         7:00 p.m. Freight Building Closes 

The Bristlecone Bricks and Train show debuted in 2021 and is produced by a group of volunteers.   

In 2023, admission to the show will be free, based upon the generous sponsorship by the Nevada State East Ely Railroad Depot Museum. Sponsors include the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Northern Nevada Railway, Northern Utah Lego Users Group (NUT-LUG), Travel Nevada, and White Pine County Tourism and Recreation. 

About the Nevada State East Ely Depot  

The East Ely Depot, built in 1906, is a fully restored train depot. The visitor’s experience allows them to travel in time through the general offices of the railroad, including train dispatchers, crew chiefs, finance, medical, management, and the company President. Adjacent to the Depot, the Nevada Northern Railway Foundation provides guided tours of the rail yards, shops and facilities of the railroad. For more information, click here.  

Samantha Szesciorka
Samantha Szesciorka
Samantha Szesciorka is the Content Marketing Specialist for the Nevada Division of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. She is passionate about Nevada, history, and news. Samantha graduated from the Defense Information school after studying journalism and from the University of Nevada, Reno after studying history. She is a former military journalist, television news producer, and magazine editor. In her free time, Samantha can usually be found riding her horse somewhere in Nevada.

