‘Bitchin Betties’ hosts skate competition at Idlewild Park (photos)

A teen-organized female skate contest was held at Idlewild Park on Saturday.

Organizer Ella Haworth explained the now second-annual event.

“We are a female-led skate community that hosts yearly all-female skate contests,” she said. “We do skateboarding, rollerskating and rollerblading. We want to show Reno our little scene and hope to encourage more ladies to try skating.”

About a dozen competed in the event in both beginner and open categories. The competition had about a hundred participants, spectators and vendors. There was also live music.

“Outside of our competition we do free skate lessons of all genders and identities, we have monthly meetups, we do skate trips and more,” Haworth added.

View photos of the event below. Images by Bob Conrad.