Artown lineup for 2023 announced

By: Mark Hernandez

Date:

Nusra Juma, 15, is the youngest artist to make the official Artown poster. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Nusra Juma, 15, is the youngest artist to make the official Artown poster. Image: Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.

The lineup for the 28th Artown was announced Monday to a full Good Luck Macbeth Theatre in Midtown. 

Reno will be a host in July to more than 500 events of all kinds including Grammy-winners Nickel Creek, jazz musician John Pizzarelli and vocalist Storm Large. Of all the shows and performances this year, about 75% are free to the public. 

“How about that, announcing Artown,” said Beth Macmillan, Artown’s executive director. “Here we are, the sun is shining and we’re talking about July, which is going to be so magical and special this year, especially after the winter we’ve all been through.”

Macmillan, who has been the executive director since 2002, said she was  excited to introduce the lineup for this year as well as the official poster.  The artwork is by 15-year-old Nusra Juma, which makes her the youngest artist to make the official Artown poster. 

“I would just say that Artown is made up of so many of our homegrown artists and arts organizations and as Artown we’re able to bring everyone together and change the cultural landscape of this entire region for 1/12 of the year,” Macmillan said. 

“I’m so honored that we’re able to do that and celebrate the arts not just for a day here or a weekend there, but an entire month is dedicated to the arts and that doesn’t happen in many communities,” she added. “Our funding community embraces it, our artists really embrace it and most of all our audiences embrace it so we couldn’t do it without all of those entities and we’re so grateful to be doing this for everybody.”

There will be exhibits, plays, performances, historical tours, readings, lectures and workshops at more than 100 locations. According to Artown, the event in 2022 brought an estimated $36 million into the local economy. 

Visit Artown’s website for tickets and information.

