Annual Pops Party Concert Sunday, June 11, at the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City (sponsored)

The Carson City Symphony’s annual Pops Party concert will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, outdoors at 6:00 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion, 606 Mountain Street, Carson City. Admission is free.

The Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, will be joined on the program by the Carson Chamber Singers directed by Gary Schwartz; the Joyful Noise Carson Children’s Choir directed by Michelle Powers; singer-songwriter Tom Miller; and announcer Tom Strekal.

Music Director Bugli said, “The Pops Party Concerts are a tradition going back to 1984. We bring popular favorites and fresh material to each edition.” The program includes tunes from Broadway shows, marches, Tom Miller’s original song, Somethin’ About You, arranged for orchestra and chorus by David Bugli, and more. The Carson Chamber Singers will sing five of Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs.

Seating is on the lawn. The audience is invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Parking is on the street. No firearms are allowed on the premises. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors.

This free concert is funded in part by grants from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Carson City Cultural Commission, and by private donations. For more information, call the Symphony at 775-883-4154 or check the web site: CCSymphony.com.

