Wine by the Garage: Mo’s By The River

A seasonal wine bar is slated to re-open in May

The first time I met Monique Moultrie and Glenn Klupsak was when I broke into their house. I promise it was an accident.

You see, Monique (or Mo) and Glenn own Mo’s By the River, a garage-converted wine bar on Jones Street. But they close for four months each year, a fact Google hadn’t yet picked up on.

Hence, how I ended up walking in the front door right into their living room instead of finding the closed bar around the corner. Apparently it happens a lot.

First opened in June 2022, Mo’s By The River specializes in dry farmed, small lot wines (mostly European) and is housed in a residential garage. Despite that fun fact, the whole operation is above board.

Living in a 1920s-era home with Beaujolais and Hub Coffee Roasters as neighbors, Mo already owned property on a shared residential and commercial block. That meant her home was zoned for retail, too.

Image courtesy of Mike Alt.

And that’s where she got the idea to start Mo’s, her very own neighborhood wine bar that opens each spring and runs until the storms start piling in. In their inaugural year, Mo’s served Thursday through Sunday from June until Christmas Eve.

This year, Mo plans to open in May, but the best indicator of whether or not the space will be serving guests is the weather. That’s because the bulk of business is handled on the wraparound patio, a cute brick-lined space with tables and umbrellas.

So, if you’re unsure, call ahead. Or schedule a by-appointment visit when the weather is poor for a small party inside of the garage.

The 200-square-foot space houses a drink refrigerator and wine storage plus a bar where guests can get glasses, bottles or sips of Mo’s favorite vinos. She also added a bathroom to meet permitting requirements.

While her home was already zoned—which saved Mo a lot of headaches—her and her partner Glenn did still have to go through the motions of getting alcohol permits in order to pour on premise. They skipped the in-garage dishwasher, however, after learning adding one would cost about $10,000. Instead, they wash the glasses by hand.

While there’s no kitchen, Mo and Glenn work with local businesses to encourage food delivery.

Takeout from anywhere, or even your own picnic basket from home, is allowed. Wheyfarer Cheese Shop is recommended for charcuterie boxes if you get snacky and Mountain Mike’s Pizza as well as The Pizza Collective both serve pies, dropping your order right at your patio table.

While there is a small inside space, it’s mostly a station for refilling your glass, or talking wine with Mo and Glenn. The real party happens on the patio—at least until 10 PM (it is still a residential neighborhood after all), although official hours usually site 9 PM as closing time.

For the business’ second year, wine slushies have been added to the menu, and Mo and Glenn have spent their off-season compiling an impressive menu of rare wines covering a range of price points.

With so many small lot wines on the menu, the offerings are always changing and you may not be able to get the same one twice, which means if you like something, you should stock up.

Details

Address: 718 Jones St, Reno, NV 89503

Phone: (510) 205-3611