Video: Fundraiser tops $70,000 for victims of those hurt, killed in vehicle attack

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Vigil near the Nevada Cares Campus. Image: Tony Contini / This Is Reno.

Video by Tony Contini

A vigil Tuesday evening brought together community members to honor the victims of the man alleged to have attacked a group with his vehicle near the Nevada Cares Campus.

David Turner, 57, is facing one charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The woman who died, Michelle Jardine, 55, was living unsheltered in the Reno area.

The two other victims, Diamond and Clarissa Roman, were hospitalized after the attack. They were there helping to feed people experiencing homelessness. Diamond had a broken back while Clarissa is reported to have broken bones, a collapsed lung and brain bleed.

An online fundraiser has topped $70,000 to assist the two and help with funeral expenses for Jardine.

“Beyond their service to the homeless, these ladies are habitual givers in our community,” the fundraiser by Tina Compston notes. “Their service extends far beyond their efforts to feed those most in need. They organize an annual angel tree during the holidays, to provide for area children who are less fortunate.”

Wild Island posted a statement yesterday, as Clarissa has been a longtime employee there.

“We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt support to the entire Roman family as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” the company wrote.

Reno Police confirmed to This Is Reno that Turner deliberately drove into the group, but not necessarily because they were helping feed the homeless as part of Food Not Bombs’ regular efforts.

“Our core members, our beautiful Diamond and Clarissa, have an extremely long road to recovery. We are so happy they will survive,” the Reno Food Not Bombs Facebook page wrote. 

At the Tuesday vigil, people spoke in honor of the victims. Some took the time to chastise local governments for what they called calloused treatment of the homeless.

J.D., his last name not provided, said the attack happened after the group had been feeding people in need. He called Jardine “a wonderful lady.” 

“It seems to be a much more structural, systemic thing that’s happening that continually allows, like, every single day there’s a tragedy,” he said.

Watch a video from the vigil below.

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

About

