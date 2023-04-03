The Reno Arch turns blue and green for National Donate Life Month (sponsored)

In recognition of those who have received life-saving transplants and in honor of both living and deceased donors, Donor Network West lights the iconic Reno Arch blue and green every April during Donate Life Month. The Arch turned blue and green Saturday, April 1, during a special ceremony and will remain blue and green the entire month.

Donate Life Month is a dedicated time to educate community members about organ, eye and tissue donation and encourage more Nevadans to consider becoming registered organ donors. The need to match more people on the national waiting list with life-saving organ donations is great as nearly 600 people in Nevada are on the organ transplant waiting list.

“Each April, Donor Network West gathers our community, our healthcare partners and our network of local organ donation advocates to light the Reno Arch blue and green in celebration of Donate Life Month,” Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. “Saying YES to organ donation brings hope to those waiting for an organ transplant. Together, we can help reduce the wait list.”

The lighting ceremony included Wendy and Mitch Hammond, mother and father of Lizzy Hammond who died in July 2019 after a tragic accident, and saved three lives through organ donation.

“Lizzy has inspired so many people to register as organ donors,” said Wendy Hammond. “And we continue to share her story so that more people hear about what an amazing kid she was and how she’d want everyone to be a registered donor.”

Local kidney and pancreas transplant recipient and Donor Network West ambassador, Tom Graham, also shared his story. Reno City Councilwoman Kathleen Taylor read an official proclamation declaring April as Donate Life Month.

As the only federally designated organ procurement organization in northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West works closely with healthcare partners to save and heal lives through organ, eye and tissue donation year-round.

At the event, 11 local healthcare providers were also recognized as Hospital Heroes from Carson Tahoe Health, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center and Renown Health.

One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and a tissue donor can heal as many as 75 lives. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to register as a donor, visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles or DonorNetworkWest.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.