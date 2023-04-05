38.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsGovernment

Rodeo Foundation’s Andriola to fill vacant commission seat

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Washoe County commission chambers. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Washoe County commission chambers. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

Gov. Joe Lombardo on Wednesday appointed Clara Andriola to fill the vacant District 4 seat on the Washoe Board of County Commissioners. Andriola, a Republican, is a more than thirty-year resident of Reno and for the past eight years has been executive director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

The vacancy on Washoe’s commission has been open since mid-March when commission chair Vaughn Hartung resigned to take a position as chair of the Nevada Transportation Authority. Hartung’s departure left a split commission, with two Democrats and two Republicans. 

Andriola also serves on the Sparks Planning Commission and Sparks Citizens’ Advisory Council.

Prior to her work with the Reno Rodeo, Andriola was a small business owner and president and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Nevada Chapter. She left corporate life, she said, to give back to the community. 

Andriola was also CEO of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter for more than two years. 

Of her non-profit work, she said, “It’s amazing when people are giving their time and their talents and serving the community just out of the kindness of their hearts.” 

In a statement announcing the appointment, Lombardo said, “Clara has long been an exemplary business and community leader in Sparks, where she is well-known for her integrity, work ethic, and thoughtfulness. Clara is dedicated to serving in the best interest of all Washoe County residents.”

Andriola’s other community leadership roles have included appointments to the Nevada Governor’s Workforce Investment Board, State of Nevada Commission on Postsecondary Education and State of Nevada Apprenticeship Council. 

She isn’t new to politics, having in the past also served as a pundit on Nevada Newsmakers.

The next Board of County Commissioners meeting is set for next Tuesday, April 11.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Special Olympics Nevada appoints Natasha Mosby as Clinical Consultant for New Mindset Matters program (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Special Olympics Nevada announces the appointment of Natasha Mosby as clinical consultant for its new Mindset Matters program.

Weed growers say they’re overtaxed under Nevada scheme

Business 0
Nevada’s marijuana growers say they are being overtaxed and on the brink of going out of business, thanks to a tax formula that relies on the state’s calculation of the fair market value of a pound of cannabis, rather than its actual wholesale price.

Nevada lawmakers mull expanding voting access in jails

Courts & Crime 0
Lawmakers in Nevada's Democratic-controlled Assembly heard a bill Tuesday that would expand already-existing voting rights to pretrial detainees in jails, marking the latest effort to make voting easier for pretrial detainees that is playing out in different forms nationwide.

Popular

County commissioners vote down Cares Campus improvements

Government 0
Progress on development at the Nevada Cares Campus hit a snag Tuesday during Washoe County’s Board of County Commission meeting. 

Man arrested on murder charges after driving his car into homeless advocates, killing one (updated)

Courts & Crime 0
David Turner, 57, is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving into a group near the Cares Campus, according to Reno police. 

Council hears updates on UNR, code enforcement and business licenses

Business 0
Reno City Council members on Wednesday directed city staff to update portions of city code to streamline and clean up portions dealing with code enforcement and privileged business licenses. The council also got an update on UNR.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC