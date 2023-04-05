Rodeo Foundation’s Andriola to fill vacant commission seat

Gov. Joe Lombardo on Wednesday appointed Clara Andriola to fill the vacant District 4 seat on the Washoe Board of County Commissioners. Andriola, a Republican, is a more than thirty-year resident of Reno and for the past eight years has been executive director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

The vacancy on Washoe’s commission has been open since mid-March when commission chair Vaughn Hartung resigned to take a position as chair of the Nevada Transportation Authority. Hartung’s departure left a split commission, with two Democrats and two Republicans.

Andriola also serves on the Sparks Planning Commission and Sparks Citizens’ Advisory Council.

Prior to her work with the Reno Rodeo, Andriola was a small business owner and president and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Nevada Chapter. She left corporate life, she said, to give back to the community.

Andriola was also CEO of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter for more than two years.

Of her non-profit work, she said, “It’s amazing when people are giving their time and their talents and serving the community just out of the kindness of their hearts.”

In a statement announcing the appointment, Lombardo said, “Clara has long been an exemplary business and community leader in Sparks, where she is well-known for her integrity, work ethic, and thoughtfulness. Clara is dedicated to serving in the best interest of all Washoe County residents.”

Andriola’s other community leadership roles have included appointments to the Nevada Governor’s Workforce Investment Board, State of Nevada Commission on Postsecondary Education and State of Nevada Apprenticeship Council.

She isn’t new to politics, having in the past also served as a pundit on Nevada Newsmakers.

The next Board of County Commissioners meeting is set for next Tuesday, April 11.