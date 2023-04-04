REMSA Health employees honored as Stars of Life by the Nevada Ambulance Association (sponsored)

36.6 F
Reno
REMSA Health employees honored as Stars of Life by the Nevada Ambulance Association

By: KPS3

Date:

Two REMSA Health employees, Ashley Leone, medical dispatch communications specialist and Chris Watson, paramedic, were awarded Stars of Life honors by the Nevada Ambulance Association. Photo credit: REMSA Health. Used with permission.

The Nevada Ambulance Association announced the Stars of Life honorees in March 2023, including two REMSA Health team members: Ashley Leone, communications specialist, and Chris Watson, paramedic. The Stars of Life award recognizes first responders, including paramedics and emergency medical technicians, who have exhibited superior performance throughout their careers, or who through a single life-saving event, have gone above and beyond the call of duty. 

Leone joined the organization in 2016 as a communications specialist in REMSA Health’s Regional Emergency Communications Center. She demonstrates her passion for serving her community and her colleagues by bringing forth ideas to help the Communications Center exceed all expectations and standards. She was previously nominated as Dispatcher of the Year from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.

Leone’s nomination from Christine Barton, director of communications for REMSA Health, reads, “Ashley takes her job very seriously and she serves her community with compassion, commitment, and determination to provide the highest level of care for every call.”  

Watson joined REMSA Health as a paramedic in 2006 and has since provided care to thousands of patients across Washoe County. No matter the call, he consistently demonstrates a positive attitude and work ethic. Outside of his role at REMSA Health, he has served on search and rescue teams and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Hasty Team. Watson has also trained paramedics and other emergency medical services (EMS) providers in the field.

Watson’s nomination from Jaclyn Perham, EMS operations supervisor, reads, “Chris’ exceptional professionalism, unrelenting service and devotion to duty are in line with the highest standards and traditions of EMS and REMSA Health.”

“Ashley and Chris bring compassion and commitment to their roles and service to our community,” said Adam Heinz, chief operating officer, REMSA Health. “Their dedication to providing the best in EMS care is exemplary and we’re so proud to have them serve amongst our teams at REMSA Health.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond.

