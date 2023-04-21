REMSA Health announces the promotion of two long-standing employees

With a combined 42 years of service at the organization, REMSA Health announces the promotion of Josh Duffy to procurement manager, and Todd Kerfoot to senior manager of Emergency Management Services (EMS) Operations.

Duffy joined REMSA Health in 2005 and has held positions including vehicle services technician, advanced emergency services technician (EMT) and logistics supervisor. In his new role as procurement manager, Duffy will be responsible for managing product supplies and vendor relationships that improve productivity and processes.

He will source products for all aspects of the organization that maintain high-quality standards and are cost-effective. He holds an associate degree in applied science and a bachelor’s degree in science from Columbia Southern University. He is also a certified professional purchasing manager (CPPM) and holds multiple licenses and industry certifications.

Since joining REMSA Health in 1999, Kerfoot has held a variety of positions including EMS supervisor and manager of special operations and safety. In his role as senior manager of EMS Operations, he will prioritize the efficient delivery of high-quality, out-of-hospital healthcare by all ground operations employees.

Additionally, he is responsible for overseeing the organization’s Special Teams, including the Tactical Emergency Medical Services Program, Search and Rescue, Wildland Fire and Special Events teams. Kerfoot has been awarded EMT of the Year by the Veterans of Foreign War and has served on the board of the International Public Safety Association.

“Josh and Todd bring a high level of professionalism and dedication to their roles,” said Barry Duplantis, president and CEO, REMSA Health. “Their commitment to providing our employees the resources and support they need to care for the community is exceptional.”

About REMSA Health

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, Community Paramedics, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation. For more information, visit www.remsahealth.com.

