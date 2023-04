Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday at the University of Nevada, Reno promoted reproductive freedom. She acknowledged that in Nevada abortion remains legal, but elsewhere it is under threat.

“Folks, around the country people are suffering. Please lead in this movement,” she told an audience of about 500 at a packed auditorium.

She was joined by Mayor Hillary Schieve and actor Rosario Dawson as part of a panel discussion.

View photos of the event below

Photos by Cesar Lopez.