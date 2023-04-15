Nevada businesses invited to join the ‘recovery friendly workplace initiative’

The Nevada Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, a partnership between the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Foundation for Recovery, is aiming to reduce the stigma of substance use and mental health recovery in the workplace.

Participating business owners get free resources, training and ongoing support to establish their business as a “Recovery Friendly Workplace.”

Enrolled employers work with an assigned ambassador who guides them through the process. The ambassador customizes each training to meet the specific needs of the employer.

Employers receive a signed certificate from the governor’s office, storefront window clings, anonymous support kits containing directories of local resources, overdose prevention kits, and other items.

There is no cost for businesses to join.

“For years I was quiet about my recovery status [and] frankly I was ashamed,” said Sean O’Donnell, executive director of Foundation for Recovery. “We celebrate improvements made by those who are managing other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer – why not this?”

Nevada employers are encouraged to learn more about being a Nevada Recovery Friendly

Workplace and to sign up at https://forrecovery.org/workplace/.

“The sooner recovery can get out of the church basement and into our workplace, the sooner we’ll be able to start really making an impact on the stigma associated with mental health and addiction,” O’Donnell added. “This will be a game changer. What business doesn’t want to be recognized for supporting their employees and helping to address one of our Nation’s largest public health crises?”

SOURCE: Foundation for Recovery