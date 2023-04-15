55.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
BusinessHealthFeatured

Nevada businesses invited to join the ‘recovery friendly workplace initiative’

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Image courtesy of the Foundation for Recovery. Used with permission.

The Nevada Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, a partnership between the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Foundation for Recovery, is aiming to reduce the stigma of substance use and mental health recovery in the workplace.

Participating business owners get free resources, training and ongoing support to establish their business as a “Recovery Friendly Workplace.”

Enrolled employers work with an assigned ambassador who guides them through the process. The ambassador customizes each training to meet the specific needs of the employer. 

Employers receive a signed certificate from the governor’s office, storefront window clings, anonymous support kits containing directories of local resources, overdose prevention kits, and other items. 

There is no cost for businesses to join.

“For years I was quiet about my recovery status [and] frankly I was ashamed,” said Sean O’Donnell, executive director of Foundation for Recovery. “We celebrate improvements made by those who are managing other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer – why not this?”

Nevada employers are encouraged to learn more about being a Nevada Recovery Friendly

Workplace and to sign up at https://forrecovery.org/workplace/.

“The sooner recovery can get out of the church basement and into our workplace, the sooner we’ll be able to start really making an impact on the stigma associated with mental health and addiction,” O’Donnell added. “This will be a game changer. What business doesn’t want to be recognized for supporting their employees and helping to address one of our Nation’s largest public health crises?”

SOURCE: Foundation for Recovery

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Churchill County residents updated on latest flood mitigation plans

Government 0
Churchill County officials conducted their second townhall meeting within a month Thursday to advise the community of the latest flood mitigation plans in response to the heavy snow pack and water content in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Deployment winding down for Nevada soldiers

Government 0
The last 45 days have been busy for Nevada Army National Guard’s military police detachment that’s winding down its deployment at Romania’s Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

Legislation prevents officers from citing drivers solely for a broken light, expired registration

Courts & Crime 0
If Nevada wants to keep roadways safer, law enforcement should focus less on enforcing lower level offenses like stopping drivers just because they have an outdated registration, says Democratic state Sen. Dallas Harris. 

Popular

Public commenter removed from school board meeting following discussion of ‘restorative practices’

Education 0
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the purchase of a “Restorative Practices for Educators” training. The agenda item led to the removal of a public commenter who didn't like the training -- and started screaming about it.

Wine by the Garage: Mo’s By The River

Food & Drink 0
Mo's By The River is a garage-coverted wine bar on Jones Street, open seasonally.

Mayor blasts ward-only voting after legislature fails to advance city’s charter bill 

Government 0
The city of Reno’s charter bill will not advance in the legislature. That’s according to a city staff member who said there was no political will in Carson City to see the bill pass.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC