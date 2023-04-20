36.5 F
Karma Box get its tax-exempt status back from IRS

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

A row of tents at the Nevada Cares Campus safe camp area is available for people to move into after an intake process by Karma Box Project. Video Still: Abby Ocampo / This Is Reno
Karma Box, the nonprofit that runs the safe camp portion of the Nevada Cares Campus and has donation boxes around the region, has its tax-exempt status back from the IRS.

The organization lost its status earlier this year after failing to file required forms to the federal government. 

Karma Box’s Executive Director Grant Denton said, “It was a journey, a lesson for sure.”

He said he had to hire an accountant to help because a lot was involved. He said community support and help from a U.S. senator helped with the process.

“The folks in the community who stepped up and showed up was incredible,” Denton told This Is Reno. “Catherine Cortez Masto’s office went so hard for us. It was incredible. It was pretty cool to see the level of support.”

Denton said he is relieved and is focused on continuing Karma Box’s community work. 

Washoe County, which contracts with Karma Box at the Cares Campus, said the revocation of the tax-exempt status did not affect operations.

“We’re plowing forward,” Denton added.

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

