Jen Treadway joins GNCU as Senior Vice President of People and Culture (sponsored)

Jen Treadway Joins GNCU as Senior Vice President of People and Culture. Image courtesy GNUC. Used with permission.

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) recently announced Jen Treadway as its Senior Vice President of People and Culture. With a 20-year career in people operations, Treadway is experienced in talent management, training, employee experience, human relations, and organizational development. 

As the Senior Vice President of People, Treadway will drive the development and implementation of strategies designed to cultivate an exceptional people experience that engages employees throughout their journeys as Greater Nevadans. In doing so, she will oversee the People Resources, People Talent and Engagement and People Development teams. 

“I am excited to once again be a part of a credit union environment where we put people first and make a difference in the community,” said Treadway. “I am most looking forward to impacting the lives of Greater Nevada employees and helping them engage, grow, and develop to greater limits, which will ultimately drive our business to greater heights.” 

Treadway’s career has spanned several industries including the credit union space, technology, aerospace engineering and gaming. With a passion for delivering extraordinary talent solutions, she is dedicated to inspiring teams and organizations to transform the way they attract, retain, and develop employees. She earned a Master of Science in industrial organizational psychology and believes she is an “IO psychologist at heart.” 

“Jen has a passion for creating a people-centric environment that helps bring an organization’s purpose to life,” said GNCU Chief Experience Officer, Danny DeLaRosa. “Her passion combined with her experience is a recipe to make a positive impact on all Greater Nevada employees. I am excited to welcome Jen to the team, and I know that she will help champion our commitment to creating a workplace culture of engaged, inspired, and valued individuals.”

For more information about GNCU or to explore career opportunities visit, gncu.org

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 85,300 consumers and small businesses and has $1.78 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

