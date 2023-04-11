64.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Local high school student and liver recipient will be recognized during Reno Aces’ first ‘Home Run for Life’ game of the season (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Lavender McKillip, a local high school student and liver transplant recipient, will be honored by Donor Network West at the first Reno Aces’ Home Run for Life game of the 2023 season Friday, April 14. Image courtesy of Donor Network West. Used with permission.

The Reno Aces and Donor Network West team up for 2023’s ‘Home Run for Life’ game series to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation, starting Friday, April 14.

Innovations High School student, Lavender McKillip, began experiencing health issues at age seven. For most of her life, her growth was severely stunted and she often felt fatigued. After undergoing lengthy medical testing, she eventually received an autoimmune hepatitis diagnosis, which affects the liver. 

It’s thanks to a life-saving liver transplant McKillip received in May 2021 that the 17-year-old has the opportunity to pursue her passion for books and her hopes of becoming a librarian after graduation. 

McKillip will be honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, April 14, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Sacramento River Cats.

“It’s a night-and-day difference since I got my transplant,” McKillip said. “I have never felt this good in my life. I am so grateful to my donor and encourage everyone to register to become an organ donor.”

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation. 

Donor Network West, northern Nevada and northern California’s only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization, is proud to support six Home Run for Life baseball games during the 2023 Aces’ season. In its second year, the partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to the northern Nevada community and its sports fans. This is the first Home Run for Life game of the 2023 season.

“Reducing the wait for life-saving transplants for people like Lavender is what fuels Donor Network West’s mission to heal and save more lives,” Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. “Our partnership with the Reno Aces provides incredible opportunities to share stories of hope and educate our community about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation in northern Nevada.”

Once a month, the Home Run for Life game series features an individual in the northern Nevada community who will be honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases as each team lines the baselines. Individuals to be recognized have received life-saving transplants or have lost a loved one who saved lives through organ donation. 

“The Reno Aces are excited to partner with Donor Network West for a second season to help raise awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation in our community,” Chris Phillips, general manager and chief operating officer for the Reno Aces said. “We look forward to cheering on the Home Run for Life participants throughout the 2023 season alongside our fans and players.”

Anyone can register to be an organ donor. To learn more and to register as an organ donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Nevada lawmakers the latest to debate harsher fentanyl laws

Courts & Crime 0
A Nevada state Senate committee heard two bills on Monday that could make it the latest state to significantly reduce the amount of fentanyl possession eligible for trafficking charges in response to the largest overdoses crisis in U.S. history.

Downtown Reno Partnership launches Downtown Tuesdays to activate the city core (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
The Downtown Reno Partnership is excited to announce the launch of Downtown Tuesdays, a series of events designed to bring new life to the city's core and promote the vibrant culture in Downtown Reno.

State senator on weed: ‘Let’s let people buy in bulk’ 

Business 0
Lawmakers in Carson City are considering a measure that would more than double the amount of cannabis recreational users can possess and dispensaries can sell at one time.

Popular

Man arrested on murder charges after driving his car into homeless advocates, killing one (updated)

Courts & Crime 0
David Turner, 57, is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving into a group near the Cares Campus, according to Reno police. 

Billy Idol gives more, more, more at Grand Theatre (photos)

Arts & Entertainment 0
Nick McCabe reviews Bill Idol's show on Saturday at the Grand Theatre in Reno, including a massive photo gallery.

Wine by the Garage: Mo’s By The River

Food & Drink 0
Mo's By The River is a garage-coverted wine bar on Jones Street, open seasonally.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC