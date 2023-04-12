43.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

From Boomers to Gen Z, financial literacy helps people navigate life’s changing priorities (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

In recognition of Financial Literacy Month, GNCU offers financial resources to meet people wherever they are in life. Photo credit: Todor Tsvetkov

In recognition of Financial Literacy Month, GNCU offers financial resources to meet people wherever they are in life.

April is Financial Literacy Month and Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is offering information and resources for people of all ages and generations to tackle their goals and manage their finances. Being financially literate involves skills such as budgeting, investing, borrowing and personal financial management.

Research from TIAA Institute shows that individuals typically begin adulthood with low financial literacy and, while it increases over time, financial literacy nonetheless tends to remain low across all generations. Armed with financial knowledge and tools, individuals will be better prepared to manage financial challenges and navigate shifting priorities as they age. 

Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964)
With retirement on the horizon or already in progress, Baby Boomers are focused on maintaining their lifestyles in retirement. To get there they need a clear plan for how to afford living on a fixed income and an understanding of where and how their cash is invested. Financial advisors provide guidance on investment strategies, estate conservation and more. Health Savings Accounts and high-yield savings accounts can also help retirees make the most out of their retirement with beneficial rates. 

Generation X (born 1965-1980)
According to a 2021 study from the World Economic Forum, Gen X spends the most money of any U.S. generation, with an average annual expenditure of $83,357. Gen X is often balancing the cost of raising a family, planning for retirement, supporting higher education costs for their family and caring for aging parents. Traditional and Roth Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are a tax-advantaged way to save for retirement. Special high-yield accounts, like a Share Certificate, can boost saving funds for a specified time period by taking advantage of higher interest rates.

Millennials (born 1981-1996)
According to a study by the Society of Actuaries, 31% of millennials hold student loans and 45% hold credit card debt, which may often complicate managing personal finances. Debt consolidation loans may provide relief by lengthening the repayment period and/or provide a lower interest rate. However, Baby Boomers are expected to transfer $61 trillion of their wealth to millennial and Gen X heirs between now and 2042. Getting guidance from a trusted financial advisor may be beneficial to help individuals continue budgeting, purchase a home, begin investing and more to help inherited funds work for them and their financial goals.

Generation Z (born 1997-2012)
As the youngest generation entering the workforce, Gen Z is establishing financial habits and more than half surveyed say that they want to improve their financial literacy. Impressive for a generation whose thirst for financial education Online savings and budgeting calculators are helpful and convenient tools to assist in setting financial goals. According to a survey from Bankrate, nearly half of Gen Z respondents said their emergency savings is less in 2022 than it was at the start of the pandemic. Savings accounts with monthly deposit requirements can help people of all ages build “rainy day” funds over time. 

“No matter your age or financial situation, it’s never too late to boost your knowledge, take control of your finances and plan for your future,” said Tom Wambaugh, vice president of member services, GNCU. “GNCU is proud to offer a variety of free programs and resources to meet people where they’re at in life to help them live greater.”

GNCU offers free financial education courses for people of all ages. These courses provide basic knowledge on credit, savings, investing, preparing for retirement and much more. For more information about GNCU and its financial resources, visit gncu.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Cares Campus projects to proceed after second commission vote

Government 0
Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday reheard two items on projects at the Nevada Cares Campus and approved both, reversing denials issued at the March 28 meeting.

April 12, 2023 Reno City Council preview (commentary)

Events 0
Tomorrow (Wednesday 4/12), City Council will be receiving Gehl Studio’s final recommendations from the Virginia Street Placemaking Study.

Local high school student and liver recipient will be recognized during Reno Aces’ first ‘Home Run for Life’ game of the season (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Lavender McKillip, a local high school student and liver transplant recipient, will be honored by Donor Network West at the first Reno Aces’ Home Run for Life game of the 2023 season Friday, April 14.

Popular

Downvoted items on Cares Campus, election issues reappear on Washoe County commission agenda

Government 0
The Washoe Board of County Commissioners tomorrow will revisit major spending for Nevada Cares Campus improvements and review of election processes.

Wine by the Garage: Mo’s By The River

Food & Drink 0
Mo's By The River is a garage-coverted wine bar on Jones Street, open seasonally.

Five things to do this week: Drag bunch, B&W film workshop and a new restaurant opening

Arts & Entertainment 0
There are some incredible events this week. As we do each week, here are five recommended Reno events for the coming week.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC