Five things to do this week: Paint, tequila, jazz

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Composer Joel Ross, press photo.
There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options).

Sponsored: “Small Mouth Sounds” by Bess Wohl at Reno Little Theater. Small Mouth Sounds asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us. In this compassionate and witty new play, six wildly dissimilar runaways from city life embark on a week-long silent retreat. Details.

  1. Paint and Sip at Lead Dog Reno. Join Studio 775 Reno at its newest venue Lead Dog Brewing in Reno. Grab a brew from the bar and leave with a masterpiece of your own. This will be a fun and easy painting for all levels of skills or those who have never painted before. 
  2. Tequila & Tapas Tour. Join the Tequila and Tapas Tour, an all-inclusive experience taking you on a journey of indulgence through the best locally and family-owned hot spots in town. At each stop, you’ll enjoy custom-made tapas perfectly paired with a craft El Sativo cocktail. You’ll also get an education of the nuances of this one-of-a-kind tequila. 
  3. Reno Jazz Festival: Joel Ross + Manzanita Quintet. Vibraphonist and composer Joel Ross takes the stage alongside the university’s faculty jazz ensemble, the Manzanita Quintet as they kick off the 2023 Reno Jazz Festival. Joel Ross continues refining an expression that’s true to his sound and his generation. 
  4. Reno Tahoe Comedy presents Comedian Marcella Arguello. Arguello makes her Reno Tahoe Comedy headlining debut in a four show, R-rated tour. Marcella is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor whose comedy knows no bounds. From dating short guys — because she has no other options at 6’2’’ — to being mistaken for a man, her Latinx identity, her take on race and gender and wild stories. 
  5. Atreyu, Point North, Within Destruction & LYLVC. Emerging from Southern California originally operating as a punk band under the moniker Retribution, Atreyu changed their name in 1999 after a character from the Michael Ende-penned fantasy book, The Neverending Story. They refined their melodic post-hardcore sound on Lead Sails Paper Anchor (2007) and Congregation of the Damned (2009), before going on hiatus in 2011. They reconvened four years later and released their sixth studio effort. 

