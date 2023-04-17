40.8 F
Five things to do this week: Hot rod stuff and a festival of colors

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Festival of Colors in 2018. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Festival of Colors in 2018. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Below are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options).

Sponsored: Reno Earth Day is back for 2023. Ride in on your bike with a bottle and a shopping tote and you’re already on your way to winning the raffle. Learn from educational and non profit booths and shop local artisans. The focus is on sustainability and waste data collection. Details.

Sponsored: “Small Mouth Sounds” by Bess Wohl at Reno Little Theater. Small Mouth Sounds asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us. In this compassionate and witty new play, six wildly dissimilar runaways from city life embark on a week-long silent retreat. Details.

  1. Ed Roth exhibit. The National Automobile Museum is shining a spotlight on the mad genius of Ed “Big Daddy” Roth with a new exhibit. Famous for the creation of Rat Fink, Beatnik Bandit and other characters, Roth (1932–2001) was an American artist, cartoonist, illustrator, pinstriper and custom car designer and builder who was a key figure in Southern California’s Kustom Kulture and hot rod movement of the late 1950s and 1960s. 
  2. Be a kick-ass boss without losing your humanity. Why is feedback so difficult, and how can we make it easier? The idea is simple: You don’t have to choose between being a pushover and a jerk. Kim Scott, New York Times bestselling author of Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity, will explain the Radical Candor feedback framework and how you can practice it today.
  3. Discover Thursday: Molodi presented by Pioneer Center Youth Programs. Captivating and engaging audiences around the world, Molodi’s body percussion is unlike any other performance. Percussive rhythms and harmonies evoke audience response creating an immersive theatrical experience.
  4. Festival of Colors. Music, dance, yoga, food and hugs. This multicultural event at Rancho San Rafael aims to bring the community together.
  5. Renegade Orchestra at Piper’s Opera House. Clap your hands, tap your feet, and yell all you want – the Renegade Orchestra embraces the virtuosic skills of top bay area musicians and turns them loose on songs orchestras have never or maybe shouldn’t do.

