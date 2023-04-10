Five things to do this week: Drag bunch, B&W film workshop and a new restaurant opening

There are some incredible events this week. As we do each week, below are five recommended Reno events for the coming week – plus some from our sponsors. Enjoy the great weather this week too.

Visit our calendar for all Reno-area events. Add your event here to be considered for future calendar previews. We offer free and paid options.

Sponsored: Reno Earth Day is back for 2023. Ride in on your bike with a bottle and a shopping tote and you’re already on your way to winning the raffle. Learn from educational and nonprofit booths and shop local artisans. The focus is on sustainability and waste data collection. Details.

Sponsored: “Small Mouth Sounds” by Bess Wohl at Reno Little Theater. Small Mouth Sounds asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us. In this compassionate and witty new play, six wildly dissimilar runaways from city life embark on a week-long silent retreat. Details.