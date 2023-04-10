47.8 F
Five things to do this week: Drag bunch, B&W film workshop and a new restaurant opening

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

spiral film strip
Photo by Pietro Jeng on Pexels.com

There are some incredible events this week. As we do each week, below are five recommended Reno events for the coming week – plus some from our sponsors. Enjoy the great weather this week too.

Visit our calendar for all Reno-area events. Add your event here to be considered for future calendar previews. We offer free and paid options.

Sponsored: Reno Earth Day is back for 2023. Ride in on your bike with a bottle and a shopping tote and you’re already on your way to winning the raffle. Learn from educational and nonprofit booths and shop local artisans. The focus is on sustainability and waste data collection. Details.

Sponsored: “Small Mouth Sounds” by Bess Wohl at Reno Little Theater. Small Mouth Sounds asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us. In this compassionate and witty new play, six wildly dissimilar runaways from city life embark on a week-long silent retreat. Details.

  1. Paint and Sip at 10 Torr. Join Studio 775 Reno at 10 Torr distilling and brewing to paint and have a tasty beverage while you’re at it. 
  2. B&W Film Developing & Scanning Workshop at The Holland Project. This hands-on workshop is an introduction to black and white film developing and scanning. All experience levels are welcome, whether you’re a total newbie or a seasoned pro. 
  3. Grand Opening of Italian Restaurant, Marcolino’s Italia. The restaurant will offer Italian cuisine with table service for lunch and dinner dining, a bar with draft beer and wine, as well as polished to-go and catering programs born from its beginnings as a Reno-based food truck under the same name.
  4. Visualizing the Vaccine. Join the Lilley Museum of Art, the School of Public Health and the University of Nevada School of Medicine for a community conversation with artists, doctors and public health experts about art, science and their experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine.
  5. ’80s Glam Bands Drag Brunch with the Haus of Does Moore at Cafe Whitney. Better restock on your hairspray and join Haus of Does Moore for an ’80s glam bands themed drag brunch.

