Feds give $2.5 million for Pyramid Lake’s Marble Bluff Dam 

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Aurora captured in a long exposure over Pyramid Lake in Nevada Nov. 4, 2021. Image: Trevor Bexon / This Is Reno
Nearly $2.5 million in federal infrastructure funding was awarded today to improve and maintain the Marble Bluff Dam, which regulates the flow of water from the Truckee River into Pyramid Lake. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.) both advocated for the funding, which will be sent to Nevada through the Bureau of Reclamation. 

Funding for the dam will help Nevada’s tribal communities improve water storage and build greater drought resiliency. 

Marble Bluff Dam is nearing 50 years of service – it was completed in 1975 – and stops erosion within the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe’s reservation. It also controls water used by the Pyramid Lake Fishway, a three-mile channel used by cui-ui and Lahontan cutthroat trout to migrate from the lake to spawning habitats in the Truckee River.

“I was proud to secure these federal dollars to ensure our communities and Tribes in Nevada have access to clean, reliable water, and I’ll continue fighting to combat the ongoing drought and make sure Nevada gets its fair share of resources to protect our water supply,” Sen. Cortez Masto said.

Rosen agreed. 

“As our state continues to face extreme drought, it is critical that we keep taking steps to protect Nevada’s water infrastructure,” she said. 

Marble Bluff Dam is a 22-foot-high earthfill structure that extends 1,622 feet at its crest. It can control up to 19,700 cubic feet of water per second through the spillway.

Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

