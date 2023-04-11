Downtown Reno Partnership launches Downtown Tuesdays to activate the city core (sponsored)

The Downtown Reno Partnership is excited to announce the launch of Downtown Tuesdays, a series of events designed to bring new life to the city’s core and promote the vibrant culture and community of Downtown Reno.

Starting May 9th and running through September 12th, Downtown Tuesdays will take place on the second Tuesday of each month from 5-9 p.m. at Partnership Plaza located at 40 E. 4th Street in downtown Reno directly across from the National Bowling Stadium. The events will feature live music, food trucks and yard games, providing an opportunity for residents to enjoy a fun evening while offering visitors the chance to explore and engage with the downtown area in a fun and dynamic way.

“We are thrilled to bring this new series of events to Downtown Reno,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “Our goal is to activate the downtown core and create a more vibrant, engaging community for residents and visitors alike.”

Downtown Tuesdays is part of the Downtown Reno Partnership’s ongoing efforts to promote and revitalize the city’s downtown area. The events will showcase local talent and provide a platform for artists, musicians, and food vendors to share their craft with the community.

“We hope that Downtown Tuesdays will become a staple of the Reno community, and that residents and visitors alike will come together to celebrate the unique culture and energy of our downtown area,” Jardon said.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Kristen Saibini, Marketing Manager, at [email protected]. For more information about Downtown Tuesday’s and other Downtown Reno Partnership initiatives, visit the organization’s website or follow them on social media.

Downtown Tuesdays Lineup:

May 9th

Performer: Rachael McElhiney

Vendors: Beer NV Truck, Bite Me Food Truck, Bone Appetit Bar-b-Que Grill Food Truck

June 13th

Performer: Josiah Knight

Vendors: TBD

July 11th

Performer: Spike McGuire

Vendors: TBD

August 8th

Performer: Cliff Porter

Vendors: TBD

September 12th

Performer: Kat Heart

Vendors: TBD

