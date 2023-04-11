51.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Downtown Reno Partnership launches Downtown Tuesdays to activate the city core (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Date:

Rachael McElhiney will perform at "Downtown Tuesdays" on May 9. Image courtesy of DRP. Used with permission.

The Downtown Reno Partnership is excited to announce the launch of Downtown Tuesdays, a series of events designed to bring new life to the city’s core and promote the vibrant culture and community of Downtown Reno.

Starting May 9th and running through September 12th, Downtown Tuesdays will take place on the second Tuesday of each month from 5-9 p.m. at Partnership Plaza located at 40 E. 4th Street in downtown Reno directly across from the National Bowling Stadium. The events will feature live music, food trucks and yard games, providing an opportunity for residents to enjoy a fun evening while offering visitors the chance to explore and engage with the downtown area in a fun and dynamic way.

“We are thrilled to bring this new series of events to Downtown Reno,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “Our goal is to activate the downtown core and create a more vibrant, engaging community for residents and visitors alike.”

Downtown Tuesdays is part of the Downtown Reno Partnership’s ongoing efforts to promote and revitalize the city’s downtown area. The events will showcase local talent and provide a platform for artists, musicians, and food vendors to share their craft with the community.

“We hope that Downtown Tuesdays will become a staple of the Reno community, and that residents and visitors alike will come together to celebrate the unique culture and energy of our downtown area,” Jardon said.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Kristen Saibini, Marketing Manager, at [email protected]. For more information about Downtown Tuesday’s and other Downtown Reno Partnership initiatives, visit the organization’s website or follow them on social media.

Downtown Tuesdays Lineup:

May 9th
Performer: Rachael McElhiney
Vendors: Beer NV Truck, Bite Me Food Truck, Bone Appetit Bar-b-Que Grill Food Truck

June 13th
Performer: Josiah Knight
Vendors: TBD 

July 11th
Performer: Spike McGuire
Vendors: TBD 

August 8th
Performer: Cliff Porter
Vendors: TBD

September 12th
Performer: Kat Heart
Vendors: TBD 

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

State senator on weed: ‘Let’s let people buy in bulk’ 

Business 0
Lawmakers in Carson City are considering a measure that would more than double the amount of cannabis recreational users can possess and dispensaries can sell at one time.

Advocates push bill to improve sexual misconduct awareness and prevention on Nevada campuses

Education 0
AB 245, introduced by a bipartisan group of sponsors, would overhaul an existing sexual misconduct task force and bring support to K-12 schools.

Expert panel discusses impact of financial literacy on mental and physical health (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Experts from GNCU, Renown Health and the School of Public Health discussed how financial literacy can impact wellness and health outcomes – and steps to improve both.

Popular

Man arrested on murder charges after driving his car into homeless advocates, killing one (updated)

Courts & Crime 0
David Turner, 57, is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving into a group near the Cares Campus, according to Reno police. 

Billy Idol gives more, more, more at Grand Theatre (photos)

Arts & Entertainment 0
Nick McCabe reviews Bill Idol's show on Saturday at the Grand Theatre in Reno, including a massive photo gallery.

Wine by the Garage: Mo’s By The River

Food & Drink 0
Mo's By The River is a garage-coverted wine bar on Jones Street, open seasonally.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC